The UAE is forever progressing from strength to strength and one of the countries most notable ventures is aviation. And the airlines are topping the charts globally, with both Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines ranked in the top 10 safest airlines in the world for 2023.

Airlineratings.com compares some 385 carriers around the globe when ranking the world’s safest airlines, so this is a huge feat for the regional carriers.

Ranking top of the list is the world’s oldest operating airline, Qantas, which has a 100 year operational history. Qantas has previously sat at the top of the safety rankings from 2014 to 2017 and again from 2019 to 2021.

Last year’s winner but this years runner up was Air New Zealand with the UAE’s national airline, Etihad Airways ranking third place. Dubai’s Emirates airline made massive leaps this year climbing 13 positions from 2022 to be ranked 7th in 2023.

Between Etihad and Emirates was another regional airline, Qatar Airways ranking fourth, with Singapore Airline and TAP Air ranking fifth and sixth respectively.

Geoffrey Thomas, AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief told The National, that both airlines were ‘standouts when it comes to safety’, leading the world ‘in the purchase of new, safer and more fuel-efficient aircrafts.’ Both airlines have worked hard to improve their safety standards, which has resulted in a reduction of incidents on board. Thomas further added that “there was very little between the top 10 safest airlines.”

The full list of the safest airlines in the world for 2022 is:

Qantas Air New Zealand Etihad Airways Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines TAP Air Portugal Emirates Alaska Airlines EVA Air Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic Cathay Pacific Hawaiian Airlines SAS United Airlines Lufthansa/Swiss Group Finnair British Airways KLM American Airlines Delta Air Lines

