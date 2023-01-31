You might want to fill up today…

If you drive a vehicle, take note of the UAE fuel prices for the month of February.

From February 1, 2023, Super 98 will be Dhs3.05 per litre, up from Dhs2.78 per litre in January. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.93 per litre, a slight rise of 26 fils from from Dhs2.67.

Diesel will also see an increase in price to Dhs3.38 per litre, a 9fils increase from Dhs3.29 last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2022 to February 2023.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23