Good news to start the year for drivers…

If you drive a vehicle, take note of the UAE fuel prices for the month of January.

From January 1, 2023 petrol prices for Super 98 will be Dhs2.78 per litre, down from Dhs3.30 per litre in December. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.67 per litre, down from from Dhs3.18.

Diesel will also see a decrease in price to Dhs3.29 per litre, a decrease from Dhs3.74 last month.

Here are the UAE petrol prices for Super 98 from January 2022 to January 2023.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23