The opening has been brought forward by almost a month…

Can’t wait to see inside the ultra-luxurious Atlantis The Royal? Then get booking now as the resort is opening for bookings from Friday February 10. This is 3 weeks earlier than originally planned, meaning you have just a month to wait to check-in and check it out.

3 of 12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantis The Royal (@atlantistheroyal)

To give you an idea of the price, for a standard room it will cost a minimum of Dhs4,066 per night, a sky terrace suite will set you back Dhs8,800 per night, or a sky pool villa with private infinity pools will cost around Dhs19,000 per night. A quick glance to the website shows that currently, only three-bedroom sky terrace suites are bookable, priced from Dhs17,417 per night.

The iconic new landmark is situated smack dab in the middle of the Palm Jumeirah on over two kilometres of beachfront, separated from sister restaurant Atlantis, The Palm only by Aquaventure waterpark.

Comprising 795 rooms, suites. and penthouses, the hotel features a total of 90 swimming pools and 17 restaurants – eight of which are by world-class celebrity chefs.

Guests will be taken on a journey of discovery and adventure with record-breaking experiences including the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, unique fire and water fountains, the first ever Nobu by the Beach, a 22nd floor skypool, meditate with dolphins, and more.

Signature restaurants from culinary icons include Gaston Acurio, Ariana Bundy, Costas Spiliadis, Jose Andres, Nobu Matsuhisa, and Heston Blumenthal will introduce Dinner, as well as his debut bar, Resonance.

Plus, all stays include complimentary access to Aquaventure waterpark, high-end room amenities from the likes of Hermes and Frette and Graff, and even a pillow menu.

Before opening to guests on February 10, the hotel will host a grand opening event from January 20 to 22. 2023. As part of a huge invite-only grand reveal weekend, Beyonce will perform a live show for the first time since 2018, according to British media reports.

For a chance to be one of the first to stay at Atlantis the Royal, book your stay for 2023 here: atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal

Images: Provided