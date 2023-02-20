Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including trying out a new cafe, visiting a family-friendly farm, indulging in afternoon tea and more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi that you don’t want to miss.

Monday, February 20

Check out Al Qana’s latest Instagrammable cafe, Cave

If you’re on the lookout for a new spot for a coffee and a tasty bite, head to Cave in Al Qana. Staying true to its name, Cave features asymmetrical rocky outcrops that look close enough to real stone, and blend seamlessly with the brown and olive green organic tones of the rest of the interior’s scheme. But it’s not just the interiors that’s oh-so-grammable, the food is tasty and the drinks just as photogenic. If you want to know what we thought during our visit, head to this link here.

Cave, Al Qana, Rabdan, open daily 9am to midnight. @cave.tapas

Tuesday, February 21

Tuck into an afternoon tea at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Love afternoon teas? With plenty to try in Abu Dhabi, one you can’t skip out on is held at Observation Deck at 300. The afternoon tea is in collaboration with Karim Bourgi, winner of MENA’s 50 Best Pastry Chef of the year. The sweet treats are plated next to a list of savoury bites created by Executive Pastry Chef Sumeda Palihakkara. Some of the delightful bites you can expect include a mini choux bun, prawn cocktail, mushroom quiche, tart tatin, lemon pavlova and more. All yours for Dhs260 per person. Book here.

Observation Deck at 300, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Tower 2, Level 74.

Go on a farm tour at Emirates Bio Farm

No, it’s not a mirage. It’s an actual farm in the middle of a desert and it’s packed with plenty of fun learning experiences. At the ever-green Emirates Bio Farm in Al Ain, you can hop onboard a tractor tour, feed the animals, enjoy a meal on the farm’s grounds, harvest your own vegetables to take home and much more. A number of different events take place here including painting sessions, yoga classes, meditation classes, brunch and much more. Keep up to date with the latest on here. Tickets cost Dhs40 per person.

emiratesbiofarm.com

Wednesday, February 22

Check out a new art exhibition at NYUAD

The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery is opening its Spring 2023 exhibition with the only constant, which explores human-landscape relations as they manifest in contemporary art practice, globally. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and will be running from Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm to 8pm.

NYU Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Marina District, open Tue to Sun 12pm to 8pm, free, Tel: (0)2 628 4000. nyuad-artgallery.org

Sip on tea at the world’s first tea majlis

Newby Teas, the world’s most awarded luxury tea brand, has opened its first-ever Tea Majlis in Abu Dhabi. Located in Nation Towers, guests are invited to discover a number of rare teas from around the world. There are three categories: Speciality teas such as royal kahwa, rare teas like delicate oolong from the misty mountains of Taiwan, and ultra-rare teas like gulshan, a blend of rare black and green tea. Details in the majlis add to the experience with hand-painted tea cups, art and Victorian-era antique silverware on display. To book, email boutique_ad@newbyteas.ae or call 050 375 4609.

Newby’s Tea Majlis, Abu Dhabi at the Nation Towers, Level 1, Abu Dhabi, open daily 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)50 375 4609. newbyteas.com/ae

Thursday, February 23

Enjoy a barbecue with loved ones

Make the last of the cool weather and enjoy a barbecue with family and friends at Family Park. Little ones can be kept entertained at the play area, and if you head here before the sun goes down, you can enjoy a beautiful sunset. And remember, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipality and Transport (DMT) has stated that the park has free access to barbecue facilities, so all you need is the food to toss on the grill, and you’re set.

Family Park, close to the Corniche, Abu Dhabi

Images: Supplied and Unsplash