6 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: Feb 6 to 9

Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including trying out a new foodie experience, kayaking under the stars, checking out a cool exhibit and more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi you don’t want to miss this week.

Monday, February 6

Go full moon kayaking around Louvre Abu Dhabi

Nature and beautiful architecture come together with this full-moon kayaking session around the Louvre Abu Dhabi. On February 6 and 7, book your spot for a special one-hour tour around Jean Nouvel’s stunning masterpiece for Dhs126 per person. You don’t need to be a skilled kayaker and if you’re bringing children, they will need to be over the age of six. A professional instructor will join you on your tour. There are two sessions 7.30pm and 9pm. Be quick to book as only 25 slots are available per session. Bring spare clothes and a towel.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, full moon kayaking available on Feb 6 and 7, 7.30pm and 9pm, Tel: (0)2 673 6688. sea-hawk.ae louvreabudhabi.ae

Catch tops female tennis stars at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Some of the biggest tennis players in the world are in the capital this week for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. Running until February 12, the roster includes Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Bianca Andreescu, Ons Jabeur, Danielle Collins, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova and more. The tournament will also feature a variety of entertaining activities for families and sports enthusiasts. Tickets for the tournament are available via ticketmaster.ae and start at Dhs50. Save some dirhams and opt for a weekly pass if you plan to spend more than a day here.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 5 to 12, from Dhs50. @MubadalaAbuDhabiOpen

Tuesday, February 7

Check out a cool vinyl exhibition at The NYU Abu Dhabi

The Project Space at NYUAD is displaying a solo exhibition titled Photography by artist Dr James Kelly. The exhibits are from the artist’s personal archive of vinyl records that exemplify several experimental disc-cutting techniques and a curated collection of unusual records. It’s free to check out until February 16.

NYU Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Marina District, open Tue to Sun 12pm to 8pm until Feb 16, free, Tel: (0)2 628 4000. nyuad-artgallery.org

Head to La Carnita for good food and even better beats

Love La Carnita in Dubai? You’ll feel the same love for the spot in the capital. Besides the great authentic Mexican food, you’ll have some great beats that will have you getting out of your chairs to dance.

La Carnita, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sun to Thur 12pm to 2am, Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 185 8068. @lacarnita_auh

Wednesday, February 8

Ladies, head to Yas Marina and have your pick

Need a night out of the house to catch up with the gang? There are a number of ladies’ night options available at Yas Marina every Wednesday. If you want luxury, opt for Penelope’s – Yas Marina’s newest resident or if you want fun but laid-back, head to Stars N Bars. Diablito is for Mediterranean vibes, and to show off your dance moves make a beeline to Iris. Fans of seafood can drop anchor at Aquarium or if you want a taste of the Middle East, check out Ishtar. For more information on all the deals, head to yasmarina.ae

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Tel: (600) 511 115. yasmarina.ae

Thursday, February 9

Enjoy a vibrant rooftop dining experience at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Indulge in perfectly grilled meat and seafood prepared by chefs in the classic cooking method – firewood. The rooftop offers amazing vistas of the Arabian Gulf and the Abu Dhabi skyline and is the perfect spot to soak in the cool winter breeze. There’s even a cold preparation bar, serving fresh oysters, fish, healthy salads and endless tasty and nutritious choices, and a spread of desserts. The experience is available only from Tuesday to Sunday, from 6pm to 11pm.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, avail from Tue to Sun 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewood hotels.com

Images: Social and supplied