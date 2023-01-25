Sponsored: Ons Jabeur, Daria Kasatkina, Paula Badosa, Danielle Collins are already confirmed for the tournament…

Some of the biggest tennis players in the world are headed to Abu Dhabi this February. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and IMG will host an eight-day WTA 500 tournament, called Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, from February 5 to 12.

The event will bring together the world’s top female players to Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre, including World No. 2, Ons Jabeur. “I’m really excited to once again be playing in Abu Dhabi in February. The atmosphere and support from the fans is always incredible and I hope to continue my winning run in an amazing venue,” said Jabeur.

The roster of incredible talent features Grand Slam champions, Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko and Bianca Andreescu, as well as Grand Slam finalists, Ons Jabeur and Danielle Collins. Tennis fans can also expect to see World No. 8 and 9, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova, as well as a number of other stars of the game.

Aside from more than 60 singles and doubles matches across eight days, the tournament will feature a variety of entertaining activities for families and sports enthusiasts alike, including fan activations and tennis-themed games, as well as player Q&A sessions across the first four days.

Founded in 1973, the WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sports, with more than 1,600 players representing approximately 87 nations competing around the world. Players on the Hologic WTA tour compete annually across the globe to earn WTA ranking points and prestigious tournament titles in front of a global audience of over 900 million.

Tickets for the tournament are available now via ticketmaster.ae and start at Dhs50, and increase as the final draws nearer. Children under 12 can enjoy the event for free for the first four days, and start from Dhs65 thereafter. Weekly passes are available, with a 20 per cent discount off the total price of eight days.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 5 to 12, from Dhs50. @MubadalaAbuDhabiOpen