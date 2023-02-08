If you have it in your head that DIFC is all about… well…finance stuff, you’d be wrong…

Bustling Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) may be the financial district but it is also packed with a number of art galleries for culture vultures.

Joining the numerous galleries and exhibitions for the next couple of months is the return of DIFC Sculpture Park.

For a second year now, the district is transforming into an open-air art gallery packed with plenty of art. The theme for this edition is Tales Under the Gate – home to over 100 eye-catching art pieces, sculptures and video art from artists from around the world.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

The exhibition is a way for artists to showcase their work to a wider audience and of course, a way for you to discover new artists. Don’t be shocked if you feel the urge to unleash your own creativity.

You’ll find works from well-established galleries, such as Firetti Contemporary, AWC Gallery, Leila Heller Gallery, Opera Gallery, Oblong Gallery, Belvedere Art Space and Zieta Studio.

Some of the notable pieces include Natalie Clark’s Spirit of Habtoor and Anthony Clark’s Love Dubai, Together by Lorenzo Quinn displayed in front of the DIFC Gate Building and much more.

For fans of Surrealist, you will have the rare opportunity to view the extraordinary works of the one and only, Salvador Dali (above right). The works on display include Woman of Time, which features the iconic Dalinian symbol – the melting clock.

You’ll find the artworks dotted throughout the DIFC area, both outdoors and indoors, so ensure you take your time to explore.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority stated that the DIFC Sculpture Park reaffirms their commitment to supporting Dubai’s art and culture vision.

But that’s not all for DIFC on the art and culture scene. There is a year-round calendar of art events scheduled for 2023, including celebrating the 15th edition of DIFC Art Nights which is set to run in March and November 2023. What’s On will share all the details when we have them.

For more information, visit difc.ae

Images: DIFC and What’s On