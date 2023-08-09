You might have an art attack when you see what the 15th edition has lined up…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Art (@abudhabiart)

Media: Instagram, supplied

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Abu Dhabi Art fair 2023 will see the five-day extravaganza enjoy the art-tastic addition of 37 galleries, in addition to 55 returning ones. The event will lift the curtains off a whopping 92 galleries for the first time in its 15-year history, with this year’s edition featuring close to twice as many galleries as it did during its early editions.

Serving as the culmination of Abu Dhabi Art’s year-long visual arts programme, the 2023 fair will feature galleries from over 30 countries, including pioneering forayers Singapore and Georgia, as well as South-Am participants, Mexico, Chile and Brazil. Abu Dhabi Art’s annual event also acts as an important cultural platform in the booming art scene of West Asia, North Africa and South Asia.

Diversity will be a key underlying theme during this year’s fair, which builds on its fourteen-year-strong impetus by shedding light on diverse geographies alongside curated exhibitions and commissions. Abu Dhabi Art’s commitment lies in welcoming diverse curatorial perspectives, as an integral component of the art ecosystem in the emirate and across the nation as a whole.

Abu Dhabi Art also works closely with curators, gallery representatives, galleries and artists. Prominent names in the sphere for 2023 include Maneli Keykavioussi, who will focus on South America, Riccarda Mandrini focusing on sustainability, Essia Hamdi, who will focus on female artists from the Arab world and Chris Wan Feng, who will bring together galleries reflecting Hong Kong’s historical and contemporary art landscape.

Watch this space for more details, in the run-up to the November event…

Abu Dhabi Art, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. November 22 to 26. Tel: (0)2 599 5180. @abudhabiart