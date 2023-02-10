Some last-minute changes before the big day…

Running the Dubai Marathon this weekend? Take note of the new route, which was announced on Monday February 6. The iconic 42.195m race will take place on Sunday February 12, starting and finishing at Expo City. The new starting point offers a route that takes runners from the starting line at Jubilee Park, around Expo City out onto Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, passing Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Investment Park, before looping back to finish at the Al Wasl Dome.

This will make it the first time the marathon’s course has been changed since its launch in 1998. Previously, the route took runners along Beach Road passing by Media City, the Burj Al Arab and up to the Dubai Canal.

This year also signifies the return of the marathon after a two-year break from the pandemic, making it the 22nd edition of this famous road race.

Apart from the 42.195km race, there will also be a 10km and 4km run taking place. If you’re hoping to still get involved, do not fret as all races are still open for registration, with the marathon costing $150, 10km costing $85 and the 4km costing $50. Make sure to register online quickly, as you’ll need to collect your run number between 10am and 10pm on Friday February 10 and 10am and 5pm on Saturday February 11.

If you want to come down to Expo City to cheer on the amazing athletes and soak up the atmosphere, the marathon begins at 6 a.m., the 10km at 8 a.m., and the 4km at 11 a.m.

Dubai Marathon 2023, Expo City, Sun Feb 12, marathon at 6am, 10km at 8am, 4km at 11am. expocitydubai.com