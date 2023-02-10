Scream and shout, let it all out…

This weekend there are some pretty major parties in Dubai. If you’re looking to sink your toes into the sand, Beach by Five has got you covered. Elsewhere, there are some pretty cool Afrobeats artists performing plus American rapper, Will.i.am, so…

Get pumped for a weekend of some pretty incredible events in Dubai.

Friday, February 10

Will.i.am

He’s got that Boom Boom Pow. We’ve got that feelin’ that tonight will be a good night, as Will.i.am will be performing at the rooftop club, Privilege. If by some miracle you aren’t familiar with him – He is one-third of the pop group Black Eyed Peas but he also has pretty dope songs of his own such as This Is Love, It’s My Birthday, and Feelin’ Myself.

Will.i.am at Privilege, SLS Dubai, Friday, Feb 10, doors open at 11pm, tickets from Dhs300 inclusive of one drink (available at the door). Tel: (0)4 607 0737 @privilegedubai

Rema

Rising to fame thanks to tracks like Calm Down, Woman, and Soundgasm, Afrobeats artist Rema will be performing at Club Blu. This isn’t the first time that Rema has performed in Dubai. He was last here in 2022 performing at 1OAK. Since then, Rema has become a worldwide sensation thanks to his song Calm Down which features Selena Gomez.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Friday, Feb 10, doors open at 10pm, tables available by booking. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Saturday, February 11

Omah Lay

Another Afrobeats artist is heading to Dubai this weekend. Omah Lay is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who went viral on social for his track Bad Influence. He is also known for tracks like Lo Lo, Woman and soso. He has also worked alongside artists such as 6lack and Justin Bieber. The performance will take place at Pure White.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour, from 9pm. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Anjunadeep

Get ready for a special event in Dubai this weekend, as dance music’s most respected, progressive record label, Anjunadeep will be at Bohemia Beach at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel. The special event will see a stellar lineup of artists celebrating the very best of the label’s melodic focus and mixed compilations. To see the seating plan, get further information or to book tickets, visit this link here.

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat Feb 11, 1pm to late, Tel: (0)4 455 9988.

DJ Koco

Japanese DJ, known for everything from hip-hop, rare funk, obscure disco, and even modern house 45s, will be performing at Honeycomb Hi-Fi, on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11. The Tokyo-based artist, DJ Koco has been championing the vinyl world since 2016. In 2019, he was invited alongside Cut Chemist, Kenny Dope and Derrick May to showcase the latest technics turntable model in Las Vegas for Boiler Room.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Fri Feb 10 and Sat Feb 11 from 7.30pm. Tel: (0)4 412 6666 @honeycombhifi

