This weekend on Friday, February 10, pop sensation Will.i.am will have everybody asking Where is The Love? That’s right, one-quarter of the iconic noughties music group Black Eyed Peas will be performing in Dubai for one night only. He will be heading to Privilege in the SLS Hotel, so get ready to Scream and Shout.

If by some miracle you are not aware of who he is, he’s got that Boom Boom Pow and rose to fame in the early 2000s for his punchy tracks that were performed with the music group Black Eyed Peas.

The Black Eyed Peas are a pop group that consists of Will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo and now ex-band member, Fergie – who left the group in 2016. The group brought out some banging hits such as Let’s Get It Started, Pump It, and more recent tracks such as RITMO and Mamacita.

Will.i.am has been producing music individually, since 2001. His solo career has featured some equally incredible artists including Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus. He has some pretty dope songs of his own such as This Is Love, It’s My Birthday, and Feelin’ Myself.

The American rapper and singer last performed in Dubai as part of the Black Eyed Peas, at Expo 2020. Presented in line with the Mobility theme, the high-energy new show was inspired by the pace and pulse of technology and music, which explores and embraces new frontiers that drive humankind forwards.

We’ve got that feelin’ that it will be a good night. Tickets start from Dhs300 per person, inclusive of one drink. Tickets will be available at the door. Table bookings are also available and start at Dhs4,000.

Will.i.am at Privilege, SLS Dubai, Friday, Feb 10, doors open at 11pm, tickets from Dhs300 inclusive of one drink (available at the door). Tel: (0)4 607 0737 @privilegedubai

Images: Getty Images