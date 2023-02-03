We can feel the love, can you feel it too?

This weekend isn’t super busy, but the parties that are taking place in Dubai are going to be absolute ragers. Garage Nation is back for its first rendition in 2023, and there are quite a few other incredible names coming with it.

Get ready for Wiley, Rudimental and more taking on Dubai this weekend.

Friday, February 3

Wiley

You can’t talk about the grime world without mentioning his name. Wiley will be heading to Space Dubai this weekend for a banger of an evening. He has worked on some iconic tunes such as Boasty, Race Against Time, and Too Many Man to name a few. He also recently released a track featuring Nicki Minaj.

Space Club, Sofitel Hotel, Downtown Dubai, doors open from 11pm. Tel: (0)52 515 7777 spaceclubdubai.com

Soolking

Algerian rapper and singer Soolking is taking on Soho Garden for an evening of Algerian and French bops. If you aren’t familiar with his music, we’d recommend checking out hits such as Zemer, Jennifer, and Suavemente. Soolking will be supported by the amazing resident DJ’s of Black, Mr Levier, 1Takennandos and Black Arab. Tickets are available at the door, regular policy applies.

Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Saturday, February 4

Rudimental

We firmly stand by the statement that there isn’t enough of a drum and bass scene in Dubai. Thankfully, this weekend that will be rectified just a little bit with a performance from Rudimental. The British band will be performing at Soho Garden The Palm. General admission will cost Dhs100, but ladies get free entry before 11.30pm.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeirah, ladies free entry until midnight, general admission Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Trey Songz

Put your hands in the air if you’re excited about this night out. R&B Singer Trey Songz will be taking his smooth voice to Pure White Dubai for one night only. He is a 2000s artist known for tracks such as Na Na, Mr Steal Your Girl, and Dive In.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour, from 9pm, Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Zero Gravity full moon party

Kick off your shoes and dance all night long on the sand, under the lunar glow of February’s full moon. Music throughout the night will be provided by guest DJ and originator of Dubai’s first full moon parties, Charl Chaka, as well as Somalie and more. Even though the party is free entry if you’re interested, you can also book a beach cabana.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Saturday February 4, 8pm to 2am, free entry. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Garage Nation

The epic night dedicated to non-stop UK Garage classics returns to Dubai once again. As always, the event will take over the entirety of the P7 Arena in the Media One Hotel. It is guaranteed to sell out fast, luckily tickets are already on sale here, with early bird tickets priced at Dhs125. The headline set will see Artful Dodger, who scored seven consecutive UK Top-20 hit singles from 1999 to 2001 with drop anthems including Are You Ready, Wayside, and Something.

Garage Nation, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, doors open 9pm, tickets from Dhs125. @garagenationdxb bemorethanevents.com

Images: Getty, socials and supplied