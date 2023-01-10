Garage and Drum and Bass fans at the ready…

Doing dry January and already planning your first night out? Or perhaps you’re a garage fan that’s been waiting for the first event of 2023. Whichever camp you fall in, get ready for the first Garage Nation of 2023, headlined by renowned duo, Artful Dodger.

The epic night dedicated to non-stop UK Garage classics returns to Dubai once again on Saturday, February 4. As always, the event will take over the entirety of the P7 Arena in the Media One Hotel. It is guaranteed to sell out fast, luckily tickets are already on sale here, with early bird tickets priced at Dhs125.

Following the success of all three events in 2022, crowds can expect to hear garage, drum and bass and even a little jungle thrown into the mix for the hardcore ravers.

The headline set will see Artful Dodger, who scored seven consecutive UK top-20 hit singles from 1999 to 2001, drop anthems including Re-Rewind, Movin’ Too Fast and TwentyFourSeven.

Elsewhere on the line-up, Garage Nation has announced the first-ever global residency of MOBO award-winning artist, DJ Luck. He will be bringing heavy-weight MC CKP with him for the first event of the year. Joining them for the first instalment of Garage Nation will also be MC Ultra with the first lady of Garage Nation Dubai, Whitley Ruchea.

There are a few more local names that will be joining the mix. DJ Blaise and Tom Karno, popular Dubai artists, complete the line-up for February’s event.

Tables for the event are already limited, dust off your sneakers, limber up and get ready with some of your best dance moves for the first Garage Nation event of the year. Tickets start from Dhs125 and doors open at 9pm.

Garage Nation, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, Sat Feb 4, doors open 9pm, tickets from Dhs125. @garagenationdxb bemorethanevents.com