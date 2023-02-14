Luxury in Dubai’s laid back neighbourhood…

Opulent floral designs upon entry, the incredible new viewing deck and of course stellar rooms… located in one of Dubai’s newest neighbourhoods is Address Grand Creek Harbour. Arguably home to some of the best views of the Dubai skyline, we checked-in to check it out.

The Location

In the centre of Dubai Creek Harbour, Address Grand Creek Hotel is located 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai, so while it’s within close proximity of the city heart, it somehow feels removed. The view that the hotel offers of the stretching skyline in the distance is reason enough to check in for a weekend. Just to the side of the hotel is the newest viewing deck that is open to the public as well as a lovely promenade that follows around the Creek, perfect for a stroll.

Look and Feel

Walking into the lobby, guests are immediately greeted with sleek and modern designs, complete with warm tones of blue, green and red. Along the side of the ground floor, floor-to-ceiling windows assure that there isn’t a single bad seat in the house. Off the lobby, the space rolls effortlessly into The Patisserie and then onto The Restaurant.

The room

The Deluxe Room with Creek View does not disappoint. At first, the room is deceiving with a passageway that leads you into the room. To the left is a white marble bathroom with a stand-alone bathtub, with a view that would make you never want to leave. On the right, we are spoilt with a king-size bed lined with crisp linen sheets. It’s perfectly comfortable, but would have been even better with a slightly firmer pillow.

The facilities

The hotel comes fully equipped with all the essentials, a salon, swimming pool, gym and of course a spa. We were treated to a 90-minute Psammo Treatment (Dhs850). The treatment was a beyond relaxing full body massage while immersed into course sand laying atop a heated blanket. The masseuse was careful and consistent with her pressure, checking in sporadically to make sure everything was running smoothly.

Food and Drink

Address Hotels likes to keep things to the point with its dining facilities. So you’ll find it’s all-day dining restaurant suitably named The Restaurant. It’s an upscale dining experience that offers a range of international cuisines. For dinner, we enjoy an Angus beef carpaccio (Dhs110), which would have been better if served with something slightly saltier and tart than enoki mushrooms, such as cherry tomatoes or more parmesan. Next, we enjoyed the linguine (Dhs130) which arrived topped with black truffle, burrata and basil pesto, which was rich and indulgent in the best possible way. .

Room Rate

A one-night stay in the Deluxe Room Creek view for two adults, with breakfast, starts from Dhs2,303 inclusive of tax and service charges.

Address Grand Hotel, Dubai Creek Harbour, addresshotels.com