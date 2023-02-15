Charlie Sloth shares his guide to life in the UAE…

Each month, we ask Dubai residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes. Their favourite places, hidden gems, must-have products and local brands they love.

This month, we chat to DJ, entrepreneur, TV presenter and certified hype man, Charlie Sloth (@charliesloth). Having moved to Dubai in 2020 to launch his ongoing residency with Five Hotels and Resorts, the British personality shares his tips to making the most of UAE life.

Eat here

Indego by Vineet at Grovesnor House is one of the best Indian restaurants in the world. The food and the service are incredible and I could easily recommend the entire menu. I also love Taverna Greek. Their saganaki is a dish that will leave you wanting more. It’s a simple dish but the way it’s prepared, the love, attention to detail, the marmalade garnish – everything is wow.

Visit here

My relationship with The Dubai Mall is a very special one. I know everyone in my favourite shops on a first-name basis and it’s always my first port of call when I land back in Dubai.

You might also like Through my eyes: The UAE according to Natalia Shustova

Shop here

My favourite local brand is Ounass. I love the two-hour delivery service, and the selection of clothing and brands is second-to-none.

Discover this

The spot where I love to go to unwind is Souk Madinat Jumeirah. There are some great places to eat along the waterways, and there’s a peaceful and mystical energy about it. Then I like to have a little look around the shops and stalls for some local treats.

Stay here

Hands down, my favourite place to stay is Five Jumeirah Village. I love the sky villas; the rooms are insane. For food, you need to look for Soul Street, it’s one of my favourite places to eat in the world. Make sure you try the crunchy gringos and the pad Thai.