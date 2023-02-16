And what’s happening with Snow Abu Dhabi…

Found on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island, 1.2 billion US Dollar mega project, Reem Mall is almost a city in itself. Once fully finished, it’ll hit slopes with a cool 85 different dining options, and more than 450 stores, across two million square feet of retail space.

Back in February of 2022 we reported on the opening of the mall’s first store, a huge new Carrefour hypermarket, which is now open to the public and offering a vast selection of ‘bits and bobs’ for people to do their ‘big shop’ from.

The latest opening however isn’t a store, it’s a massive 10-screen VOX Cinemas and it opens today, Thursday February 16.

Signature theatre types available at the complex include the 20-metre tall screens (with laser projection and Dolby Atmos surround sound cinema technology) of MAX, there’s the dedicated family-friendly KIDS screens, and two Private Cinemas. It’s also worth noting that even in the six standard screens, there are fully reclining seats.

Another feature we love about VOX, are the QR codes you can use to bring up a menu and order food to be delivered straight to your seat.

Looking for something to watch?

Landing in UAE cinemas on Thursday, February 16 —Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase Five of Kevin Feige’s grand Marvel Cinematic Universal (MCU) plan. And despite delivering some spectacular high points, jaw-dropping episodical streaming content, and the glorious chaos of an unraveling multiverse, it’s a plan that took a few critical thwacks in Phase Four. Can Ant-Man steady the Rudd-er? You can read our full review here, but our conclusion was this “the pros, outweigh the cons. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is funny, often magnetically beautiful, and sets up a villain arc that will no doubt conquer audiences everywhere. Quantum realm included.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available to watch in cinemas across the UAE from February 16. Book tickets: here.

Snow Abu Dhabi updates

Snow Abu Dhabi will be ‘one of the world’s largest snow parks’ — offering sub zero encounters with themed-characters and access to a whole host of rides and attractions.

We can look forward to 12 exhilarating rides and 17 engaging attractions spread over a 10,000 square feet area. The temperature will be regulated to a super chilly 2ºC, and the slopes will be dusted in a snow capped coating to a depth of 500mm. Confirmed attractions include two giant slides, one named ‘Ice and Floes Toboggan Race’ which sounds nice and gentle, and ‘Grauppel’s Summit Escape’ which sounds less so.

Though there’s still no official word on an opening date, a new picture shared by Reem Mall comparing Snow Abu Dhabi’s progress between 2021 and 2022 shows it looks like it’s very nearly finished. For more information on Snow Abu Dhabi, check out our full feature on the venue.

Images: What’s On Archive/Provided