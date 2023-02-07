Sustainable fashion never looked so good…

Finding sustainable pieces for your wardrobe used to be difficult here in Dubai, but with the influx of pop-ups, shops and online platforms dedicated to facilitating a circular fashion movement – all Dubai fashionistas are in luck.

We have found an array of platforms which offer both pocket-friendly and luxury items that are sure to spice up your wardrobe.

Here are 16 thrift stores in Dubai to get your shopping done.

Angelic Thrift

Offering affordable and accessible clothing under Dhs40, this Instagram platform has a host of pre-loved goodies. Angelic Thrift is replicating Depop through her Instagram with an eclectic lineup of Y2K and streetwear picks, which will do more than jazz up your look.

@angelic.thrift.uae

Fashion Rerun

This vintage store is offering a range of vintage and retro items for both men and women. Alongside their store in Satwa, Fashion Rerun hosts regular pop-ups at Ripe market and The Urban Market, but also at major events including Sole DXB, Market Outside the Box and more. All thrifters will be able to find an abundance of elevated essentials including T-shirts, jackets, trousers and cargo pants, along with some more unique pieces. Fashion Rerun boasts brands such as Carrheart, Levis, Dickies and much more.

Fashion Rerun, online and in-store at Al Bada’a, Al Satwa, Dubai, @fashion_rerun

Garderobe

One of the original second-hand vintage clothing shops, Gardenrobe boasts a range of high-end items from accessories to clothes. Nestled onto Al Wasl Road, Gardenrobe is located in an old Villa, but also has an online website where you can order items from.

Garderobe, Villa 1224, Al Wasl Rd, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, 10am to 8pm daily, Tel: (0)4 394 2753, garderobe.ae

Izsa Vintage

Another UAE-based Y2K vintage Instagram shop that is making a name for itself is Iza Vintage. Often seen doing pop-ups at markets in Dubai, this enterprise mainly operates by dropping multiple items on Instagram, which can be bought via her website. Cash is accepted on delivery and their products can be delivered anywhere within the UAE.

@izsavintage

Kawaii Art UAE

Another Instagram seller to keep on your radar is Kawaii Art, which sells a wide variety of funky female essentials, ranging between Y2Kand Mary Kate and Ashely throwback styles. This thrifter posts her latest goods every Tuesday – so make sure to turn on your post notifications for the account to ensure you get your favourites.

@kawaiiart.ae

La Suite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Suite… (@lasuite_uae)

If your looking for pre-loved high-end designer clothes, look no further than La Suite – a haven for preloved premium women’s fashion. Offering a range of premium brands, the showroom boasts an array of clothes and accessories primarily from Europe. If you’re also thinking of parting with some of your old designer clothes, then La Suite is the place to go when clearing out your closet. Ensure your clothes are in excellent condition before booking an appointment with the team who will photograph, market, and sell your items for you. As soon as the items are sold, you can collect your cash minus a 40 per cent commission of the final selling price.

Home and Soul Concept Store, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, lasuite.ae

Les Spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les Spot, DUBAÏ (@lesspot.ae)

The grooviest pre-loved and repurposed items can be found here at Les Spot – the holy grail of vintage, archived and collector’s garms. From baguette bags to cowboy boots, stripes or leopard print, all fashionistas can go truly crazy with a multitude of gorgeous items that will glam up any look.

Les Spot, Villa 35, 749 Al Wasl Road, Al Safa, Dubai, 1pm to 9pm Tues to Sun, Mon closed, @lesspot.ae

RETOLD

One of Dubai’s first pre-owned fashion destinations – RETOLD is a pioneer for sustainability in Dubai, promoting the purchase of preowned fashion, as well as repurposing your old clothes. Visitors will be able to buy clothes, shoes and accessories from both high-street and high-end brands.

Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 9am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 524 5721, @shopretold

Reems Closet

For designer goods, Reems Closet will sell your old bags, shoes, accessories, and clothes in return for cash or store credit. You can shop at their Jumeirah Plaza branch or, for discounted prices, find them at La Brocante, Al Quoz once a month. Reems Closet was one of Dubai’s first vintage resale boutiques opening in 2008.

reemscloset.com

Retro Groove Thrift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Retro Groove Thrift 🇦🇪 Since 2019 (@retro_groove_ae)

Preaching that fashion can be slow and sustainable, Retro Groove offers an array of pre-owned clothes that are sourced from the UK. From hoodies to shoes, you will be able to find some staple gems for everyday wear at a pocket-friendly price.

@retro_groove_ae

RIOT

This retail company is promoting circular fashion, buying and selling pre-loved garms. It’s a win-win situation giving people’s wardrobes a second life, whilst generating individuals’ money to buy other clothes that they love. Here you can find pre-owned luxury items from accessories and shoes to clothes from high-end brands. All fashionistas can browse through D&G, Coach, Valentino, Burberry, Dior, Ralph Lauren and much more. Make sure RIOT is your next stop if you’re looking to shed a few items and upgrade your wardrobe.

riothere.com

Thrift for Good

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThriftforGood (@thriftforgood)

This enterprise is putting Dubai’s old clothes to good use by re-homing the preloved items to reduce waste. Thrift for Good welcomes all clothes as they are committed to repairing or recycling old items or materials. Go to any of their outlets to find your perfect thrift find, or to donate all of those clothes you have been hiding at the back of your cupboard. All profits go to helping children around the world, in partnership with Gulf for Good.

Multiple locations, Mon to Fri, 10am to 10pm, thriftforgood.org

Thrift Core

Jazz up your wardrobe with some cute attire pieces from this Instagram thrifter. Offering a variety of tops, trousers, dresses and more, you are sure to find some gems to add to your daily repertoire.

@thriftcore.ae

The Ripe Market

Locally renowned Ripe Market is loved and cherished for its glorious vibes and wonderful selection of goods on offer. If you’re a thrifter, then you’re in luck, as Ripe Market often hosts a range of Y2K and vintage vendors at their weekend markets. You will see some familiar Instagram thrift shops doing pop-ups here. Make sure to bring cash – as sometimes vendors do not have card machines.

The Ripe Market, multiple locations, Sat 9am to 9pm, Sun 9am to 7pm, @ripemarket

Urban Market Concept

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕌𝕣𝕓𝕒𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕜𝕖𝕥 ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕡𝕥 (@urbanmarketconcept)

This trendy concept brings together creatives and thrifters at its monthly events. Alongside second-hand clothing, guests can also enjoy the vibes with music, drinks and food being on offer. Vendors must register in order to sell their goods here, but you will see some familiar faces with the more popular Instagram sellers such as Kawaii art often hosting their pop-ups. The Urban Market Concept tends to change venues, however recently it has made most of its features at the Radisson Red in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

@urbanmarketconcept

Vintage Vibe

Serving a plethora of streetwear brands, Vintage Vibe has got you sorted if your looking to crank up your style. With funky trousers and graphic t-shirts, as well as some elevated staples, all men and even ladies will be able to find some gems on their website or at their pop-ups around the city.

@vntgvibe_

