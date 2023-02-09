If you know, you know…

Feeling peckish? The wait is finally over…As of today, Dubai residents can get Joe and the Juice’s freshly prepared coffee, shakes, juices, and sandwiches delivered directly to their doors across the city.

The popular café launched delivery for the first time exclusively on Deliveroo, as well as a new app which allows for pre-orders, pick-up orders, rewards, and discounts. And get this: each customer will receive a free sandwich after their first order on the app.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOE & THE JUICE UAE (@joeandthejuiceuae)

From their signature shakes including the pink Power Shake and vegan favourite Blue Magic to the premium hot drinks including iced matcha and vanilla lattes, you can quench your thirst with their iconic drinks from your home, office, or even the beach.

For bites, Joe and The Juice deliver salad bowls, breakfast bowls, and sandwiches including spicy tuna and Joe’s Club – a signature chicken, avocado, and vegan pesto delight. Vegans, try the green bowl and avocado sandwich.

The popular Danish concept brand first opened its doors in Dubai last September in the Dubai Design District, Al Barsha Galleria Mall, and Mall of the Emirates.

Following the huge success, the brand also plans on opening three more stores in the near future in Meydan, Dubai Hills, and Nakheel Mall, with a bigger aim to open 50 branches in the next 10 years in the UAE.

“The launch of our official application service has been months in planning, we’re very excited it’s finally here”, commented Walid Hajj, co-founder and CEO of Lavoya Restaurant Group, “the launch of this initiative combined with the openings of a further three stores is proof of the brand’s success since launching in the region in just September last year”.

@joeandthejuiceuae / joejuice.com

Images: Supplied