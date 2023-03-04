Sponsored: From sunset until sunrise, this stunning central spot is the place to be this Holy Month…

Located in the heart of Dubai, this luxe hotel boasts mesmerising views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountains, and Downtown skyline. From lavish iftars to scrumptious suhoors, there’s something for everyone at the Address Fountain Views hotel this Ramadan.

Here are four dreamy ways to celebrate the Holy Month with Address Fountain Views:

Iftar

Break your fast surrounded by loved ones at The Restaurant from sunset to 9pm. Guests can indulge in a traditional buffet spread brimming with live stations from mezze to mains, desserts to Ramadan juices, while listening to the gentle hum of Arabic music and taking in the stunning views of the Burj Khalifa.

For corporate parties or bookings over 50 people, the hotel can also accommodate larger groups in the ballroom with a traditional buffet and indoor and outdoor terrace areas.

The Restaurant, Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai. March 23 to April 22. Sunset to 9pm. Dhs265 per person, Dhs132 for children aged six to 12 years, children under five dine for free. Tel:(0)4245 8888. addresshotels.com

Suhoor

From 9.30pm until 2am, tuck into the suhoor sharing set menu (Dhs160) with an array of Arabic, International, and Indian delicacies. For those looking to keep it traditional, there will be a classic Middle Eastern a la carte menu too. However you choose to fuel up for the day ahead, The Restaurant guarantees a breathtaking alfresco ambiance with a live Qanun player.

The Restaurant, Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai. March 23 to April 22. 9.30pm to 2am. Dhs160 per person (set menu). Tel:(0)4245 8888. addresshotels.com

Afternoon tea

If you’re looking for something to do with your long Ramadan afternoons, look no further than afternoon tea at The Lounge. As well as a flavourful tea selection and scones, there’s an impressive variety of Arabic bites and traditional sweets and savories. Perfect for an overdue catch-up.

The Lounge, Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai. March 20 to April 5. Dhs195 per person. Tel:(0)4245 8888. addresshotels.com

Staycation

Looking for a change of scenery? Let’s face it, we could all do with a quick break. Book to stay at Address Fountain Views between now and April 18, for a minimum of three nights, to get a complimentary iftar for two.

Be in with a chance to win a million Upoints this Ramadan with the U By Emaar Millionaire Raffle Draw. Explore and book your experience with exclusive benefits directly on the U By Emaar app. Click here to participate: ubyemaar.com

Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai. March 22 to April 18. Tel:(0)4245 8888. addresshotels.com

Images: Supplied