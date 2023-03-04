Sponsored: From private iftars at one of the hotel’s ski chalets to suhoor at Olea outdoor terrace, Kempinski has unmissable experiences this Holy Month…

This Ramadan, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is offering a month packed with authentic Middle Eastern cuisine where you can enjoy quality time with family and friends in a relaxed yet luxurious setting.

Here are 4 ways to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Iftar with a ski view

Escape to the idyllic Aspen Chalets for dreamy views of the slopes of Ski Dubai where your own private chef will cook up an array of authentic Middle Eastern flavours. The Arabian spread will include traditional drinks such as Jallab and Tamer Hindi as well as traditional oriental lentil soup, hot and cold mezze for starters, main courses including assorted mixed grill, and delicious desserts from fresh fruits to kunafa. The iftar is priced at Dhs800 per person for a minimum of eight people.

Iftar at Konference

Planning a work iftar? Get the team together for a traditional iftar at Konference. With two menus, there are plenty of options to break your fast with a huge variety of starters, mains, and desserts washed down with Ramadan juices like Vimto and Jallab. The iftar buffet is priced at Dhs225 per person for a minimum of 20 people or Dhs200 for bookings made before March 20.

Levantine iftar at Olea

Known for its authentic Levantine cuisine, Olea’s buffet-style spread includes a live cooking station and grill accompanied by the soothing sounds of the Oud player creating an inviting and memorable atmosphere. The alfresco iftar takes place daily from sunset to 9pm and is priced at Dhs250 per person or Dhs225 for bookings made before March 20.

Suhoor at Olea

Suhoor at Olea, taking place from 10pm to 2am, is served a la carte style with a selection of quintessential Middle Eastern dishes. Think chicken shawarma, manaeesh, mutable, mansaf bel lahmeh, and desserts such as aish el saraya and karabeej halab. The suhoor is the perfect opportunity to reminisce with friends and family while the Oud musician plays in the background.

For more information or to make a booking call (0)4 341 0000 or email dining.moe@kempinski.com

Images: Supplied