6 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: March 6 to 9

Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including trying out a delicious business lunch, getting creative at an art class, going on a wellness journey and more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi that you don’t want to miss.

Monday, March 6

Dine at What’s On award-winning Indie Restaurant of the Year – Otoro

It was just last year when Chef Akmal Anuar, one of Dubai’s most accoladed chefs turned his attention to the capital and opened Otoro in Al Qana in March 2022. The What’s On award-winning restaurant opened just 12 months ago but has separated itself from the competitive Japanese scene in Abu Dhabi by serving up fuss-free Japanese dishes in a way that lets the best-in-class ingredients do the talking.

Otoro, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (02) 886 9995, otoroabudhabi.com

Take an art class at the Cultural Foundation

Want to start off your week on a creative note? Take this acrylic painting class where you will learn all the skills to create a beautiful painting. Your lessons will include techniques on light and shadows, understanding the different ways to paint a still life, and how to create balance and harmony in your paintings. The class is open to those about the age of 14 and will cost Dhs200 per person. Book here.

Al Marsam Al Hor, second floor, March 6, 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)2 657 6348. culturalfoundation.ae

Tuesday, March 7

Ladies, head to the beach for a full moon healing session

The full moon pours down a tremendous amount of energy and at 6pm on March 7 you can join other women on the beach and heal. The session will help clear your mind, enlighten you and clear your mind on what you may be neglecting. In other words, it will help prepare you to take a leap of faith and go on a new journey that will make you happy. The session is 90 minutes and will cost you Dhs195. Book here.

Inner Seed, Feminine Full Moon Healing with Laura, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, March 7 at 6pm, Dhs195, Tel: (0)50 352 8640. innerseeduae.com

Wednesday, March 8

Tuck into a business lunch at Em Sherif Sea Café

Take a break from the workday and tuck into a business lunch at Rosewood Hotel with views of Al Maryah Island Abu Dhabi. The set menu offers up authentic Mediterranean and Lebanese cuisine with dishes such as fattoush, shawarma samak, marinated baby chicken and more. Pay Dhs160 for one mezze or salad plus a main course and soft serve, or Dhs190 for a salad, mezze main and a soft serve.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi, weekdays 12.30pm to 2.30pm, Tel: (0)2 626 2895. rosewoodhotels.com

Be at peace at Abrahamic Family House

Last week, the Abrahamic Family House opened its doors. The project is a place of worship for the three Abrahamic religions – a special beacon of love, tolerance and peace. It is located in the Cultural District of Saadiyat Island and is open to the worshipping and visiting public. Entrance is free and we highly recommend booking in advance to secure yourself one of the facility’s expert ‘storytellers’. They’ll help you get the most out of your Abrahamic Family House Experience. Read more here.

Jacques Chirac Street, Saadiyat Cultural District, free entry, @abrahamicfh

Thursday, March 9

Enjoy a free wellness day at Miracles

From 2pm to 9pm, head to Miracles Abu Dhabi to try out a plethora of wellness and healing session for free. The group sessions and activities will encourage guests to take some time for themselves and focus on healing and happiness. Activities include chakra balancing, meditation, reiki, sound healing, and energetic facelifts. You will even be able to experience the Himalayan Salt Room. Attendees can also enjoy a 20 per cent discount across all future sessions booked on the day.

Miracles Wellness Day, 302 Al Gaith Tower, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, March 9, 2pm to 9pm, free. Te;: (0)50 424 9184. miraclesworldwide.com

Images: Supplied