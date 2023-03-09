Sponsored: Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain present their offerings…

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche

Iftar Buffet at La Terrazza Restaurant

Experience an unforgettable iftar at La Terrazza Restaurant during Ramadan. Decorated with beautiful Ramadan-themed ornaments, La Terrazza offers a stunning international buffet that includes Arabic mezze and salads, ouzi, shawarma, indulgent desserts, and Ramadan-inspired beverages. With up to 20 per cent off during the first 10 days of Ramadan, this is the perfect time to book.

Price: Dhs169 includes water and soft drinks and get 20 per cent off on early booking during the first 10 days of Ramadan

Tel: (0)2 692 4222. radissonbluhotels.com

Iftar at West Bay Lounge

As the sun sets over the beach, break your fast with a special Iftar at West Bay Lounge. Indulge in a filling a la carte menu of Arabic mezze, mixed grills of tender meat, and sweet Arabic desserts. The impressive selection is complemented with traditional Ramadan juices jellab, kamar el dine and laban ayran while oud music plays. For a more exclusive experience, book one of the captivating tented tables by the beach.

Price: As per a la carte on regular West Bay Lounge menu and iftar menu

Reservations are encouraged. Tel: (0)2 692 4375. westbayabudhabi.com

Iftar at Vertigo

Vertigo provides iftar in exclusive cabanas by the beach. Guests can enjoy a delicious feast from Vertigo’s opulent menu, which includes sharing starters and family-style main meals. Families, close friends, or small groups can have a magnificent and genuine experience in the private cabanas while taking in the cool seaside breeze.

Price: As per a la carte on regular Vertigo menu

Tel: (0)2 692 4888. radissonbluhotels.com

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

Iftar Buffet at The Village

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi offers a delightful Iftar during Ramadan at The Village. Break the fast with traditional Ramadan juices, dates and sweets, hot soup, assortment of breads and pastries, selection of fresh salads, Arabic mezze, Arabic mixed grills and desserts. Take advantage of the 20% discount on the first week of Ramadan, and enjoy the buffet in the spacious outdoor seating area.

Price: Dhs189 with Ramadan juices, with 20 per cent discount on first week of Ramadan, Dhs169 for group bookings of at least 10 people

Tel: (0)56 688 5361. marriott.com

Suhoor at the Spa Sundeck

Transformed into a special Arabic seating with a small tent, the Spa Sundeck provides guests with a daily live performance from an oud player. With tawle and card games, daily suhoor features a la carte menu with offerings showcased in live food stations and displays of oriental selections such as assorted mezze, falafel, manakish, and Arabic drinks. Don’t miss out on the tasty Arabic sweets and finish your suhoor with Moroccan sweets.

Price: Dhs100 minimum spend on suhoor displayed on live stations

Tel: (0)56 688 5361. marriott.com

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

Iftar Buffet at Flavours Restaurant

Flavours at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort dresses up with ornaments and lights during Ramadan. Enjoy a rich Iftar buffet with live stations offering Arabic and oriental cuisines from hot and cold mezze, oriental hot soup, salads, selection of fresh breads and pastries and mains like ouzi and shawarma. Arabic sweets and Ramadan juices are available too.

Price: Dhs185 with special Ramadan juices

Tel: (0)50 790 2353. marriott.com

Suhoor Tray at the B-Lounge

B-Lounge at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort is the perfect spot to enjoy the amazing Ramadan nights. Enjoy some pica pica on your table and a seat in one of our cabanas while the chefs prepare ample suhoor platters. The suhoor platter offers traditional favourites such hummus, fattoush, baba ganoush, Arabic cheese, labneh, kibbeh, sambousek, and makdous along with the Chef’s special of the day.

Price: Dhs99, Dhs169 suhoor tray with shisha

Tel: (0)50 106 2268. marriott.com

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain

Iftar Buffet at Flavours Restaurant

Serving up a wide variety of cuisines such as Arabic, Indian, Western, and Asian dishes, Flavours restaurant invites you to break your fast with a range of salads, soups, hot and cold mezze before moving on to live stations, where the star is the traditional lamb ouzi. Finish your meal with an array of Middle Eastern and international desserts and sweets, along with Ramadan juices.

Price: Dhs149 with Ramadan juices, available on a buy-one-get-one limited offer

Tel: (0)50 663 6498. radissonbluhotels.com

Suhoor at Makani

Escape into the night with the rich suhoor offering at Makani, located at the stunning Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain. With outdoor seating in the beautiful Makani gardens, the resort’s very own Chef Mohamed brings you a weekly-themed suhoor inspired by the culinary traditions of Egypt, UAE, Morocco, and Lebanon. Guests can indulge in the highlights of oriental Arabic cuisines, served table-side for an authentic experience.

Price: Dhs79 with hot beverages, and enjoy a 15 per cent discount if you also have iftar at Flavours

Tel: (0)50 663 6498. radissonbluhotels.com