A change of scenery, a dose of nature, and an element of tranquility…

Perched between the Hajar Mountains and the Indian Ocean, Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is one of the few five-star addresses on the east coast. After a scenic drive, settle into one of the hotel’s idyllic rooms, each one offering floor-to-ceiling windows with iconic sea views.

Located on 230 meters of private beach, just around the corner from Fujairah town, Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is the UAE road trip of choice for all kinds of holiday goers – from family getaways to romantic weekend escapes.

Surrounded by landscaped gardens, you could easily spend all day lounging by the pool, which also happens to be the biggest swimming pool on the east coast, complemented by a swim-up bar to keep you hydrated.

No trip to Fujairah is complete without exploring the emirate’s impressive underwater world, swimming amongst turtles in the coral reefs, or trying something a bit more adventurous like jet skiing or parasailing. That said, there are a lot of land-based activities to be tried out too: mini-golf, beach volleyball, and table tennis to name a few. All of these things you can enjoy from the luxury of your hotel.

Little ones can also take full advantage of the kids club where children are free to explore a host of different activities including a splash pool, treasure hunts, and more under the supervision of the hotel’s friendly animators.

Included in the all-inclusive package, guests will get to have breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Views restaurant as well as unlimited soft and house beverages at the restaurant and pool bar. All-inclusive room rates start from Dhs1,250 for a family of four, and half-board and bed and breakfast packages are also available.

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Dibba Road, Fujairah, UAE. Tel: (0)9 244 9000. marriott.com

