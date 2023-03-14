What would Dubai be without brunch?

Until you have attended your first brunch, you have not earnt your title as a true Dubai resident. Buffet brunches have recently been overtaken by a la carte brunch-style menus, however, some of the longest-running and most iconic brunches still offer the classic buffet style, boasting a multiplicity of cuisines. Why should one have to choose between Italian, Asian or Mexican when you can have it all at so many amazing venues in the city? Whether you’re looking to bring your family, celebrate a special occasion, or just want to mix up your brunch roster, here are 21 buffet brunches in Dubai that you need to check out.

Saturday

Anise

Taste the world with this buffet brunch at InterContinental’s all-day dining restaurant, Anise. This family-friendly feast offers cuisines from across the globe, served up at an array of live cooking stations catering to all palates, moods and flavours. The eight live cooking stations allow you to watch the chefs show off their skills while you enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Anise, Intercontinental Hotel, Festival City, Sat 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs245, Dhs149 for free flow house drinks, Dhs120 for children 6-12, 6 and below free. Tel: (0)4 701 1111. @anisedubai

Brasserie 2.0

Brasserie 2.0 is the stylish home of brunch 2.0 (avec amour edition). With a stunning outdoor setting overlooking the lush greens and palm trees of Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa’s grounds, you’ll enjoy Mediterranean-inspired rose spritzers and aperitifs with some delicious dishes from 10 live cooking stations.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa, Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs650 house, Dhs650 premium. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. brasserie2point0.com

Bubbalicious (Saturday and Sunday)

One of the most iconic brunches in the city, Bubbalicious is renowned for being one of the most fun and indulgent brunches in town. With brunches occurring on both Saturday and Sunday you can take your pick on whether you’re looking for more of a party on a Saturday, or a relaxed family atmosphere to unwind on a Sunday. Here you can indulge in an array of dishes, smoked salmon, oysters, scotch eggs, fresh breads, cheese and hummus before getting stuck into international favourites such as curries, fish and chips or a roast on Sundays. Both days, it’s washed down with an array of unlimited drinks that includes an extensive array of cocktails.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. SaturdaysDhs695 free-flowing English bubbly, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs450 non alcohol, Dhs300 kids aged 6 to 12, free for kids 6 and under. Sundays, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs595 free-flowing English bubbly, Dhs450 house, Dhs350 soft, Dhs200 kids aged 6 to 12, free for kids 5 and under. Tel:(0)4 511 7373. marriott.com/ @minaskitchen

Crescendo

Take your tastebuds on an around-the-world trip without leaving your seat at the Fork and Cork brunch. It is located inside the stunning Anantara The Palm’s all-day dining restaurant, Crescendo, and welcomes families, too. There are a range of packages to suit everyone’s budget, and well worth it for special occasions. Grab a table on the outside terrace, make a beeline for the rotisserie chicken or the freshly baked pizza and round off the afternoon with a visit to the enormous chocolate fountain.

Crescendo, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs400 with soft drinks, Dhs555 with house drinks, Dhs650 sparkling, Dhs755 with bubbly, Dhs195 kids ages six to 11. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @crescendodubai

Ernst

Sausages and pretzels take charge at this Bavarian-themed brunch. There is ample indoor and outdoor seating with friendly staff and free-flowing drinks. Plus, for the experts or the uninitiated, there is an excellent menu of German staples ready to be explored — from currywurst to schwarzwälder schinken, schnitzel to strudle. On top of that, there are an array of German drinks on draught. Prost!

Ernst, 25hours Hotel, One Central, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs200 with soft drinks, Dhs300 with house drinks, Dhs400 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

Ewaan

Nestled in the luxurious grounds of the Palace Downtown, Ewaan’s long-standing Saturday brunch is a suitably regal affair. The Arabian themed setting has incredible views of the Burj Khalifa, which can be appreciated from a sprawling terrace that gets lively as the afternoon goes on. Food covers a range of Arabic, continental and international specialities served at an overflowing buffet.

Ewaan, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 with soft drinks, Dhs499 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. addresshotels.com

Farrier’s

This family affair is perfect for letting little ones play, while parents can enjoy copious food with free-flowing bevvies. There is a vast array of dishes, from seafood and barbecue stations to an extensive cold and hot selection, live cooking stations, delicious hand-carved roasts and more. Young ones have their own dedicated corner, piled high with finger-food staples – oh, and the chance to interact with roaming Marvel superheroes.

Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse, Nad Al Sheba, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs499 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 381 3111. themeydanhotel.com

Hell’s Kitchen

Taking inspiration from Gordon Ramsay’s famed TV show of the same name, Hell’s Kitchen’s Saturday brunch pits the Red team against the Blue team for a unique brunch experience. Expect a live band and an Eton mess challenge. The food mixes both buffet and a la carte styles, including a seafood counter and live carving station, while dessert is always a decadent affair. Chocolate fountain, anyone?

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450 with soft drinks (Blue Team), Dhs450 with house drinks (Red Team), Dhs500 with sparkling (Black Jacket), Dhs150 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @hellskitchendubai

Garden on 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by garden on 8 | Restaurant | Bar (@gardenon8)

Located on the eighth floor of Media One Hotel, Garden on 8 is home to a new Saturday party brunch, ‘the big Saturday BBQ.’ From 1pm to 4pm, unwind and release your stresses on this gorgeous outdoor terrace to the beats of the resident DJ, alongside all your BBQ favourites, including a hog roast, beef, chicken and lamb. Packages cost Dhs299 per person.

Garden on 8, Media One, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, @gardenon8

Jumeirah Al Qasr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vintage Brunch (@thevintagebrunch)

Explore the world’s cuisines across two venues at this glamorous brunch every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Expect fresh lobster, grilled seafood, Asian treats, and Italian delicacies with free-flowing beverages. This fabulous brunch will set you back Dhs450 for soft, Dhs550 for house, Dhs650 for prosecco, and Dhs750 for champagne. Children between four and twelve will cost Dhs325.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, The Vintage Brunch, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 prosecco, Dhs750 champagne. Tel: (8)0 032 3232, jumeirah.com

Mezzerie

Dig into the best of land and sea at Mezzerie’s family-friendly Saturday brunch, including everything from charcoal grilled tomahawk, to locally-sourced oysters. Once the brood is well fed, send them off to the Coco Kid’s Club, while you sit back and soak up the sun – and the sips. A range of unique concoctions are on offer at the live beverage counters, while a roaming drink and dessert trolley is the icing on the cake.

Mezzerie, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs550 with bubbly, Dhs198 kids aged six to 14, free kids under 10. Tel: (0)4 818 2153. @mezzerie hilton.com

Saffron 2.0

With more than 220 dishes and 20 live cooking stations, you’re spoiled for choice at Saffron 2.0, Dubai’s ultimate adults-only party brunch. Expect live dancers and music, cuisines from around the globe, a smartly dressed crowd and chart-topping bangers all day. The swanky spot at Atlantis, The Palm enjoys legendary status.

Saffron 2.0, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs535 with sparkling. Tel: Tel: (0)4 426 0800. atlantis.com

Soul St

Nomad Brunch is a three-hour pool party inviting guests to jump into street food dishes from around the world – before making a splash in the glistening waters. There are live food trucks and stalls, inventive mixed drinks flowing out the bar and buckets of feel-good fun. The bottomless brunch is followed by an after-party.

Soul St, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Sat 1pm to 4pm, house drinks Dhs349. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. soul.st/dubai

Sloane’s

With live cooking stations and an international buffet, Sloane’s is a great family-friendly Saturday feast. They have a fantastic selection of seafood, live cooking stations, and entertainment for the little ones. Unwind with your loved ones as you peruse through the sleek interiors of Sloane, filling your plates high with delicious treats. running every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm,soft rinks packages start at Dhs395, with house beverages costing Dhs495.

Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs 395 for soft drinks, Dhs495 for house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, sloanes-dubai.com, @grosvenorhouse

The London Social Brunch

In true Dubai fashion everything is right on your doorstep, including all of your favourite flavours from London. The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR’s London Social Brunch is every foodie’s paradise, with 12 live cooking stations taking you on a culinary journey through Borough Market, China Town, Soho and more.To take full advantage of Dubai’s gorgeous weather, the lawn area has been extended to maximise outdoor seating. Now that alfresco season is upon us, this stunning garden setting will allow guests to soak up Dubai’s winter sun. With a Pimm’s in hand, this London-inspired brunch will almost feel like British summertime.

London Social Brunch, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house and cocktails, Dhs650 sparkling, children 6 to 12 at 50 per cent off, children under 5 go free. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Traiteur

One of the best brunches for foodies in Dubai has always been Traiteur Brunch at the Park Hyatt Dubai, which features a lavish buffet, engaging live culinary stations, and outdoor seating sprawled across the Dubai Creek Marina-facing terrace. Guests can pile their plates high with oysters, fresh salads, cold seafood from beds of crushed ice, before getting involved in live cooking stations that boast carved chicken, ribeye and much more. This brunch runs every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm with packages starting from Dhs495.

Traiteur Summer Brunch, Park Hyatt, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 with non-alcoholic beverages, Dhs695 with sparkling, Dhs825 with champagne pricing valid until December 31 2023. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. hyatt.com

Wanderlust Brunch

Take a culinary journey across the globe, delving into seven live stations with plenty of tempting dishes and brilliant beverage stations. From the Italian corner to the grilled meats straight from the barbecue, you can even take a bite straight from New York with Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. Running every Saturday from 1pm until 4pm, ladies can join for Dhs299 per person including a huge selection of house beverages and cocktails, and men can join for Dhs349.

Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 men, Tel: (0)50 873 6703, @wanderlustbrunchdxb

Sunday

Bubbalicious

Bubbalicious has become a household name in Dubai with a reputation for being one of the most fun and indulgent brunches in town. But no longer just limited to a Saturday soiree, the gourmet culinary spread now takes place on a Sunday, paying homage to the great British roast. Alongside live cooking stations and free-flowing drinks, there’s a feel-good live music duo, kids corner featuring a clown making balloons, and a magician performing a lively juggling show.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs450 bubbly, Dhs350 house, Dhs295 soft, Dhs200 children between 6 and 12 years. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. minaskitchendubai.com@minaskitchen_dxb

Social Distrikt

Social Distrikt has a wallet-friendly Sunday brunch that’s perfect for seeing off the weekend in style. Dishes include a chef’s selection of sushi, greek salad and Doctor pepperoni pizza followed by a loaded doner kebab, chicken quesadilla, meatball spaghetti and Gambas Al Ajillo (sauteed shrimp), complete with a fresh flavourful mango sorbet and an assortment of cakes. You can throw it back to the good old days with a mix of 80’s, 90’s, RnB hits and noughties tracks spun by the DJ.

Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs219 soft, Dhs319 house, Dhs419 premium, Dhs40 kids aged 6-11, kids under 6 free. @social.distrikt

The Heart of Europe Island

Hop on a private boat and set sail to one of the most anticipated outdoor brunches in Dubai to date. Perch on the pristine shores of The Heart of Europe, whilst basking in the crystal clear waters and breezy palms. Expect a spread of delectable street food, salads, oysters, and grilled meats and fish cooked right in front of you. Your hand will never be empty with free-flowing drinks that will transport you to the shores of Monaco. Make sure to pack your bikini if you want to go for a dip in the sea or splash around in the luscious pool.

Cote D’Azur Monaco Hotel, Heart of Europe Islands, Sundays 1pm to 5pm, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 Prosecco, inclusive of transport and beach access. thoe.ae

The World Eatery

Round out the weekend with a fun-filled family fiesta brunch at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. All-day dining restaurant The World Eatery transforms into an emporium of international dishes and endless activities. With a dedicated play area, little ones can enjoy hours of fun with balloon modelling, magic shows and arts and crafts, while adults feast on a brunch buffet of sushi, pizza, burgers, tacos, noodles and more comfort foods from around the world.

The World Eatery, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs105 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Images: Social and provided