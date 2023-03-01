Sponsored: Offset takes over Media One on Saturday March 4…

Petrol heads, pay attention: a cool car show is coming to Dubai Media City on Saturday March 4. But this isn’t your run-of-the-mill event for ogling at cool cars. Offset promises an action-packed day of seriously wow-worthy wheels, live DJ sets and cool graffiti art installations.

Taking over Media One’s P7 Arena, this custom car show comes with a side of street culture influence.

Of course, the stars of the show are the cars, with a show-stopping line-up of handpicked cars that have been selected by the GCC based scouting team. Whether you’re a fan of the old school classic cars, or favour the more modern super cars, you’re sure to get your fix of four-wheeled action here.

But more than just cars, the street culture showcase will also come with live graffiti demos from two of the UAE’s hottest graffiti artists, MEZK and Zak Mini Monster. If you’re more of a participator than a spectator, head down to P7 and try your hand at creating your own graffiti with the Graffiti Dubai experts.

Elsewhere, Rage Skateboards will be running a live skate area with regular demos and the opportunity to join the jam with your own board. Then there’ll be live performances from local artists Keys, Ugly Moss and Magnum Ghandour and DJ sets from Noorthedj, DJ Spark and Alex In Lights.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Offset takeover of P7 arena will also come with a photography competition, with the best snap from the day winning a prize on the main stage. Just be sure to add the hashtag #offsetdxb and tag @offset_dxb.

The event kicks off from midday until 10pm, with free entry for all. Come down later for the afterparty, with a live DJ set from singer songwriter Shyam P. Entry is Dhs100, with two drinks included.

Offset at P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 12pm to 10pm, after party 10pm to 2am. @offset_dxb, @p7arena