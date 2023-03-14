The Dubai-based airline is ramping up services to key destinations around the world…

Are you making summer travel plans? Then take note, as Emirates Airline is increasing a string of flights ahead of summer. As the airline continues to ramp up services towards pre-pandemic levels, the airline will resume even more flights across the world.

Emirates has already boosted operations by a whopping 30 per cent, partially thanks to reintroducing flights to five cities, as well as launching a new flight route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. In addition to this, flights to a number of existing destinations across Europe, Australia and Africa will be increased, as well as routes in East Asia seeing more restarts.

Here’s a look at the increasing flight routes to know about.

Europe

Amsterdam : from 14 to 19 weekly flights starting Sunday April 2

: from 14 to 19 weekly flights starting Sunday April 2 Athens : Additional daily flights to meet summer demand from Thursday June 1 to Saturday September 30.

: Additional daily flights to meet summer demand from Thursday June 1 to Saturday September 30. Bologna : Increasing from five flights a week to a daily service starting Monday May 1.

: Increasing from five flights a week to a daily service starting Monday May 1. Budapest : Increasing from five flights a week to a daily service by Thursday June 1.

: Increasing from five flights a week to a daily service by Thursday June 1. London : Initiate a second daily service to London Stanstead on Monday May 1. This will increase Emirates’ London flights to 11 daily.

: Initiate a second daily service to London Stanstead on Monday May 1. This will increase Emirates’ London flights to 11 daily. Venice: Increasing from five to six flights a week from Sunday March 26, with a daily service to be initiated from Thursday June 1.

Africa

Cairo : Increasing from 25 to 28 weekly flights by Sunday October 29.

: Increasing from 25 to 28 weekly flights by Sunday October 29. Dar es Salaam : Increasing from five flights a week to daily flights starting Monay May 1.

: Increasing from five flights a week to daily flights starting Monay May 1. Entebbe: Increasing from six flights a week to daily flights starting Saturday July 1.

Australia and New Zealand

Brisbane: An additional daily service will start on Thursday June 1, taking Emirates to 14 flights per week to Brisbane.

An additional daily service will start on Thursday June 1, taking Emirates to 14 flights per week to Brisbane. Christchurch: Restart the daily service from Dubai via Sydney from Sunday March 26.

Restart the daily service from Dubai via Sydney from Sunday March 26. Melbourne: Start an additional third daily service to Melbourne from Sunday March via Singapore, adding to the two existing non-stop daily flights to Melbourne.

Start an additional third daily service to Melbourne from Sunday March via Singapore, adding to the two existing non-stop daily flights to Melbourne. Sydney: Additional third daily non-stop service from Monday May 1.

East Asia

Bangkok : Additional fifth daily service from Tuesday August 1.

: Additional fifth daily service from Tuesday August 1. Beijing : Start daily non-stop Boeing 777-300ER services from Wednesday March 15, upgrading to an A380 on Monday May 1. A second daily A380 service will start on Friday September 1.

: Start daily non-stop Boeing 777-300ER services from Wednesday March 15, upgrading to an A380 on Monday May 1. A second daily A380 service will start on Friday September 1. Hong Kong: Additional daily non-stop flight from Wednesday March 29 .

Additional daily non-stop flight from Wednesday March 29 . Kuala Lumpur : Additional third daily service from Thursday June 1.

: Additional third daily service from Thursday June 1. Tokyo: Resuming daily services to Tokyo Haneda on Sunday April 2.

emirates.com

Images: Unsplash