Dubai’s favourite pink drink, Rosé, takes centre stage at The Tasting Class‘ upcoming wine festival. On Saturday, March 11, the event will be held on the lawn of the luxurious beach hotel, The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, promising attendees an unforgettable afternoon of food, drinks, entertainment, and more.

The Rosé Pinknic will transform the grounds of The Ritz Carlton, Dubai into a sea of pink and white, with live sets from DJs including Le Josh. There are lawn games and plenty of photo opportunities so you can get the perfect snaps for the ‘Gram. Guests can also expect beautiful VIP set-ups which come with Instagrammable drinks and delicious food included.

The Rosé Pinknic will feature over 30 beverages to sample, including rosé wines, refreshing spirits, pink Champagne, frozen cocktails, mocktails, and beer. The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, will also offer a curated food and drinks menu to enjoy, including vegan and gluten-free options.

Ticket prices start at Dhs185 per person, which includes entry into the festival and two food and two drink vouchers. The Rosé Taster ticket is priced at Dhs360, which includes five food and five drink vouchers. VIP packages are also available, starting from Dhs5,500 for six guests, complete with a luxury picnic setup and plenty of drinks to keep you refreshed throughout the afternoon.

Tickets for the Rosé Pinknic can be purchased at rosepinknic.com. Remember to enter the discount code WHATSON10 at checkout to receive a 10 per cent discount.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event, which promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Rosé. Head to The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, on March 11th from 1pm to 7pm, and enjoy an afternoon of sipping, snacking, and soaking up the sun.

Rosé Pinknic, La Brise Lawns, The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Saturday March 11, 1pm to 7pm, from Dhs185. rosepinknic.com