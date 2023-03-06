Win! Rosé Pinknic tickets for you and three friends
The Tasting Class, the team behind some of the UAE’s best wine-tasting events, including the Souk Madinat vine around, and the UAE Vine Festival, are back with a brand new event. This time it’s all about the pink-hued variety of grape – rosé.
The event aptly called Rosé Pinknic takes place on Saturday, March 11 on the lawns of The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, where wine lovers will get to sample over 30 varieties of rosé wines, refreshing spirits, bubbling pink champagne, frozen cocktails, mocktails and beer.
Sound like an event you have to attend? We have got four tickets to give away to one lucky winner. All you have to do is enter your details in the form below before Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Do note, the event is strictly for those above the age of 21.
Terms and conditions apply*
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after March 8, 2023