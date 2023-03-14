Sponsored: Iftar under the stars, or check in for a weekend of sumptuous relaxation…

Adding a touch of French flair to its enchanting Ramadan experiences, Sofitel Dubai Downtown welcomes guests to a duo of iftars or a weekend staycation this Holy month.

Here’s what’s happening across the property during Ramadan.

Iftar at Nujoom

Enjoy an iftar under the stars at the pretty poolside concept, Nujoom Ramadan. Drawing inspiration from the sights, sounds and scents of the bustling markets across Istanbul and Marrakech, tuck into an authentic street food feast. Imagine you’re walking the narrow souks as you dine on the flavours of Arabia under the moon. It’s served daily from sunset until suhoor, priced at Dhs145 per adult and Dhs70 per child aged 7 to 12. Children aged 6 and below dine for free.

Ibn Battuta Iftar at Les Cuisines

Returning for a second year, the popular Ibn Battuta Iftar at all-day dining restaurant, Les Cuisines, is a culinary flight across the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Fill your boots with delectable dishes inspired by North Africa, Turkey, Iran, India, Sri Lanka and wider Southeast Asia, while catching up with friends or colleagues. This lavish spread is served daily from sunset to 10pm priced at Dhs250 for adults and Dhs125 for children aged 7 to 12 inclusive of the buffet and soft drinks. Children aged six and below dine for free.

Ramadan Staycation

Check in for a restful getaway at Sofitel Dubai Downtown this Ramadan, and enjoy a getaway that’s laced with French finesse. Alongside checking-in to the comforts of a guest room, guests will be treated to the decadent Ibn Battuta buffet iftar, plus a choice of in-room suhoor or a hearty breakfast at Les Cuisines. It’s also the perfect opportunity to enjoy the hotel’s wider facilities, including the skyline-facing infinity pool, while making memories with loved ones. Room rates start rom Dhs999 inclusive of taxes and fees.

Find out more and book at sofitel-dubai-downtown.com/ramadan/