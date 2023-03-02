Sponsored: Treat your taste buds…

Foodies, take note. From February 28 to March 31, Sofitel Dubai The Palm is celebrating the talents of incredible chefs and culinary experts with a series of dining experiences and wine tastings that aim to satisfy even the most demanding gourmand.

Here are all the epicurean offers to take advantage of.

Four-hands dinner

Sofitel Dubai The Palm is showcasing Latin flair with dishes created by their very own chef de cuisine, chef Jacob Nava Villarreal along with chef Manoella Buffara, Latin America’s Best Female Chef 2022. The two chefs will be working side by side at Moana Seafood, for five nights only from Tuesday, February 28 offering guests a choice of six or nine courses featuring delicious Latin American delicacies.

Feb 28 to Sat Mar 4, from 6.30pm, Dhs399 six-course tasting menu, Dhs599 nine-course tasting menu.

Epicure evening brunch

On Friday 17 March at Maui Terrace, guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind evening brunch where live cooking stations from all six of the property’s restaurants will be present. With a wide range of dining options, free-flowing drinks, and lively entertainment, the evening promises to be a food safari adventure.

Maui Terrace, Fri Mar 17, Dhs499 house.

Mixology masterclasses and pairing dinners

Learn how to navigate the wine aisle like a professional at Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge. On Wednesday, March 8, in partnership with The Tasting Class, guests are invited to raise a glass and learn the ins and outs of wine pairing along with a four-course tasting menu.

Wed Mar 8 from 7.30pm, Dhs350 per person four-course set menu with wine pairing.

Additionally, you will be able to stir things up with a hands-on mixology class where you will be able to wow your guests at your next dinner party with your new knowledge of pairing ingredients and flavours of two exquisite cocktails.

Wed Mar 1 to Fri Mar 31, Dhs175 per person.

A foodie’s staycation dream

This is a dine-and-stay offer that foodies won’t want to miss. Check into your luxury sea view room before choosing the set menu from any of the participating restaurants, for dinner. Wake up and enjoy a delectable buffet breakfast for a divine start to your leisurely morning. The stay is valid for two adults.

Packages are available until March 31 2023, from Dhs1,800.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent. Tel: (0)4 455 6677 sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/epicure