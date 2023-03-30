Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince is a man of the people…

H.H Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the new Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

Among a string of royal elevations announced on March 29, 2023, former Crown Prince and current ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, appointed Sheikh Khaled as the new Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

If you’re wondering who Sheikh Khaled is, here are 9 interesting facts you might not know about the new Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

1. Sheikh Khaled is the eldest son of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed.

2. The new Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was born on January 8, 1982, making him 41 years old.

3. Sheikh Khaled is married to Sheikha Fatima bint Suroor Al Nahyan, and they have two daughters and one son together.

4. He also served as the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and was previously appointed as the head of the Security Council on February 15, 2016, as well as Deputy Security Adviser in 2016.

5. With a passion for education, the Ruler of the UAE’s eldest son has launched government-led career-building programmes that enable school and university graduates, as well as job seekers, to gain additional skills and kickstart their careers.

6. Like many of us, Sheikh Khalid admires the arts. In 2021, new Crown Prince inaugurated the House of Artisans at Al Hosn, which includes a new and permanent exhibition honouring and celebrating UAE artisans. Additionally, he is a patron of Abu Dhabi Art, which launched in November 2021.

7. The new Crown Prince has spent his life advocating and growing the UAE’s capital to become the global capital of sports. In December 2021, he was present at the signing to extend the 10-year agreement between The Formula One Group and Abu Dhabi Motor Sports Managment to host the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Prix until 2030.

He has overseen many other agreements to maintain Abu Dhabi’s growing sporting community, including a multi-year partnership with the NBA. He has also attended the likes of the Jiu-jitsu Aisan championships and the UAE cycling Tour.

8. The new Crown Prince is an advocate for renewable energy. Sheikh Khalid curated a new global renewable energy and green hydrogen venture between Adnoc and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC in 2021 in his role as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for Adnoc, Abu Dhabi’s national oil company. The goal is to build a clean energy powerhouse that will put Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the energy transition, with 30 GW of renewable energy generated by 2030.

9. Sheikh Khaled has been a patron of the prestigious Frontiers in Finc programme designed by Yale University, which launched in Abu Dhabi in 2011. Its aim is to grow and expand the emirate’s knowledge economy and to further build the skills of Emirati talent in the financial sector.

Images: Social