Here's why you don't want to miss Sikka Art & Design Festival

Sponsored: Art, music and food come together at this brilliant festival…

Art fans, clear some time in your schedule this week as Sikka Art and Design Festival has returned to colour the alleyways of the popular Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood in Old Dubai.

The art festival, now in its 11th edition is held under the theme ‘New Creativity. Same Path’ and will take place until Sunday, March 5. Like previous editions, the art festival will feature the works of aspiring UAE and GCC-based artists and will celebrate the achievements of the last 10 editions of the festival.

Visitors strolling through the alleys can explore art installations, live performances, film screenings made by Emirati and UAE & GCC-based filmmakers, poetry, music, local food and beverage concepts and more.

Don’t miss checking out the stunning murals created by artists Fatima Al Ali, Badr Abbas, Abdullah Lutfi, Sneak Hotep, and Mark Barretto, in addition to students from Zayed University.

Looking for something new? For the first time, Sikka will have its own Talli House. It is dedicated to presenting works inspired by the Al Talli craft after the UAE succeeded in registering it on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage.

Photography fans can head to the Photography House where a number of works by popular photographers have been displayed including Noora Al Neyadi, Shoug Abdulla, Zayed Ebrahim AlHaddar, Waleed Al Madani, and Mohamed Almaazmi.

On the main stage, you will be entertained by a plethora of live music and performances every evening. Before you grab a seat, head to one of the very many homegrown food concept vendors.

Want to get creative yourself? The festival offers a special programme that includes over 100 panels, workshops and talks presented by a group of renowned artists, including Firas Saffieddine, Dr Georges Kachaamy, Tala Al Nounou, Lina Younes and others.