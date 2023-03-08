We do love a road trip…

Looking to take a trip to Saudi? You can now get a bus from the UAE to Saudi Arabia from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah and arrive in Dammam and Riyadh within eight to 12 hours.

Tickets are priced from as little as Dhs220 for a one-way trip. The bus pick-up point in Dubai is the Bin Rasheed Building in Frij Al Murar. The Sharjah bus stop is located behind the King Faisal Mosque, while in Abu Dhabi the stop is in Al Shahamah on Al Nahhat street.

A one-way ticket to Dammam will cost Dhs220, and a return Dhs325. To Riyadh, a one-way ticket will cost Dhs280 and return Dhs380. Children from the ages of two to 12 years can travel at a 30 per cent discounted rate, and kids under two travel free.

The bus is operated by Saudi Arabia Public Transportation Company (SAPTCO) with daily trips leaving at 2pm from Dubai to Dammam and 3pm from Dubai. You can find the full schedule here: saptco.com.sa

How to buy tickets

There are two ways to buy bus tickets. Travellers can simply book and pay for the tickets online from here. Alternatively, tickets can be bought through the Belad Al Sham Passenger transport office, located in their respective locations across the emirates.

The ticketing offices are open from Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm, Fridays from 11am to 10pm. Be sure to book tickets a day or two in advance.

Travel documents

As well as your bus ticket, there are specific documents that are required for the trip for UAE residents and for tourists.

UAE Residents

Residents need to be carrying their Emirates ID, a passport that is valid for at least six months, a valid residence permit, and a printout of the eVisa for GCC Residents which you can apply for through this link.

Tourists

Tourists travelling from the UAE to Saudi require a Saudi visit visa – 49 countries are eligible for a Saudi eVisa, to check your eligibility click here. Otherwise, you can apply for a visit visa through an authorised travel agent or the Saudi consulate in your home country. A valid UAE visit visa will also be required if you are returning to the UAE.

Images: Unsplash