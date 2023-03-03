Last night, in the glow of W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island’s sparkling roof, we were joined by 500 of Abu Dhabi’s own bright stars for a ceremony announcing the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2023 winners. And we don’t like to brag, but, it’s a pretty big deal — widely recognised as the city’s most important leisure and entertainment award ceremony. Here are the Highly Commended Award winners…
Highly Commended Pizza: SOLE, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Highly Commended Italian Restaurant: Marcos Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Highly Commended Seafood Restaurant: Fishmarket, InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Steakhouse: Rays Grill, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Highly Commended Afternoon Tea: Majlis Lobby Lounge, Rosewood Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Cafe: Dots Cafe
Highly Commended Healthy Restaurant: Market at Edition, The Abu Dhabi Edition
Highly Commended Brunch Under Dhs400: The Foundry, Southern Sun Hotel Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Middle Eastern Restaurant Under Dhs400: Mosaic Restaurant Muroor Street
Highly Commended Sporting Event: Falcon Daman Series By Abu Dhabi Cycling 2022
Highly Commended Happy Hour: Velocity, Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Beach Hotel: Bab Al Qasr
Highly Commended Grape and Cheese Night: Uva Wine Bar & Lounge, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan
Highly Commended Bar: The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre
Highly Commended Staycation: Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Highly Commended Mediterranean Restaurant Under Dhs400: Grills@ChillO, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
Highly Commended Outdoor Bar: Iris
Highly Commended Evening Brunch: Library Bar, The Abu Dhabi Edition
Highly Commended Daycation: Saadiyat Beach Club
Highly Commended Indian Restaurant Under Dhs400: MYNT Indian Cuisine Restaurant
Highly Commended Business Lunch: LPM Restaurant & Bar
Highly Commended Ladies Night: Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Japanese Restaurant: Niri Restaurant and Bar
Highly Commended Attraction: West Bay, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche
Highly Commended Italian Restaurant Under Dhs400: Larte Ristorante
Highly Commended Pub Grub: Coopers Bar & Restaurant, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Concert: Hype Festival at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island
Highly Commended Spa: Zen the Spa, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
Highly Commended Middle Eastern Restaurant: Beirut Sur Mer
Highly Commended Indian Restaurant: The Bollywood Bronx
Highly Commended European Restaurant: Fresh Basil, Dining In The Dark, Bab Al Qasr
Highly Commended Brunch: The Directors Club, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
Highly Commended Latin American Restaurant: Amerigos, Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Asian Restaurant: Li Jiang, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Our website uses cookies and other similar technologies to improve our site and your online experience. By continuing to use our website you consent to cookies being used. Read our privacy policy here.