Last night, in the glow of W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island’s sparkling roof, we were joined by 500 of Abu Dhabi’s own bright stars for a ceremony announcing the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2023 winners. And we don’t like to brag, but, it’s a pretty big deal — widely recognised as the city’s most important leisure and entertainment award ceremony. Here are the Highly Commended Award winners…

Highly Commended Pizza: SOLE, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Highly Commended Italian Restaurant: Marcos Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Highly Commended Seafood Restaurant: Fishmarket, InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Steakhouse: Rays Grill, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Highly Commended Afternoon Tea: Majlis Lobby Lounge, Rosewood Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Cafe: Dots Cafe
Highly Commended Healthy Restaurant: Market at Edition, The Abu Dhabi Edition
Highly Commended Brunch Under Dhs400: The Foundry, Southern Sun Hotel Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Middle Eastern Restaurant Under Dhs400: Mosaic Restaurant Muroor Street
Highly Commended Sporting Event: Falcon Daman Series By Abu Dhabi Cycling 2022
Highly Commended Happy Hour: Velocity, Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Beach Hotel: Bab Al Qasr
Highly Commended Grape and Cheese Night: Uva Wine Bar & Lounge, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan
Highly Commended Bar: The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre
Highly Commended Staycation: Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Highly Commended Mediterranean Restaurant Under Dhs400: Grills@ChillO, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
Highly Commended Outdoor Bar: Iris
Highly Commended Evening Brunch: Library Bar, The Abu Dhabi Edition
Highly Commended Daycation: Saadiyat Beach Club
Highly Commended Indian Restaurant Under Dhs400: MYNT Indian Cuisine Restaurant
Highly Commended Business Lunch: LPM Restaurant & Bar
Highly Commended Ladies Night: Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Japanese Restaurant: Niri Restaurant and Bar
Highly Commended Attraction: West Bay, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche
Highly Commended Italian Restaurant Under Dhs400: Larte Ristorante
Highly Commended Pub Grub: Coopers Bar & Restaurant, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Concert: Hype Festival at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island
Highly Commended Spa: Zen the Spa, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
Highly Commended Middle Eastern Restaurant: Beirut Sur Mer
Highly Commended Indian Restaurant: The Bollywood Bronx
Highly Commended European Restaurant: Fresh Basil, Dining In The Dark, Bab Al Qasr
Highly Commended Brunch: The Directors Club, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
Highly Commended Latin American Restaurant: Amerigos, Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended Asian Restaurant: Li Jiang, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Highly Commended All-Day Dining Restaurant: Saddle
Highly Commended Sundowner Spot: The Overlook, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
Images: What’s On