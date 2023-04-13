Krasota officially opens its doors on Saturday…

Krasota is a unique “immersive gastro-theatre” experience set to launch in Dubai on Saturday, April 15 at the Address Downtown Hotel.

With three seatings daily, only 20 guests can dine at one time. Each course, or “act”, is dedicated to and inspired by the creations of eight world-renowned artists. Across the eight courses, each dish will be complemented with interactive installations, 3D projections, and custom AI designs. This is sure to be one unforgettable meal…

The premiere show, called Imaginary Art, brings the paintings of international artists of the late 19th, and early 20th centuries. From Dhs2,318 per person, the show features a welcome amuse-bouche, an eight-course set menu, and two signature cocktails served at the intervals.

The menu, conjured up by Chef Vladimir Mukhin, gives diners a mesmeric experience and will “seduce all their senses” with a bespoke dish for each act that matches the artistic style. We’re suitably intrigued.

Krasota will open for three seatings daily, matinee at 3pm, first soirée at 6pm, and second soirée at 9pm.

Boris Zarkov, restaurateur and mastermind behind the concept, tells us, “Krasota is a hypnotic experience that engages all your senses. We have curated an experience that blends visual art, gastronomy, and interior design to transport diners to a different world.”

Reservations are a must and you can book your spot by calling (0)4 433 1258 or by visiting krasotadubai.restoplace

The Address Downtown Hotel, Dubai. Opening April 15. Matinee 3pm, first soirée 6pm, and second soirée at 9pm. Dhs2,318 per person. Tel:(0)4433 1258. krasota.art

Images: Provided