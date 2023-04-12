4 of the most exciting hotel openings coming to Oman

Your next escape could be closer than you think…

One of the (many) great things about living in Dubai is that it’s only a short flight away from one-third of the world’s population. That means it’s a great opportunity to explore some unique travel spots that are within easy reach, including neighbouring countries like Oman.

Known for its lush greenery, natural wonders, dramatic mountain landscapes, pristine beaches, and close proximity to the UAE, the Gulf’s undiscovered gem should be at the top of your short-haul travel bucket list.

From floating mountaintop hotels to luxury beach resorts, these four exciting new hotels are exactly why you should plan your next trip to Oman:

Aida

Perched on the hilltops of Muscat, Oman, Aida is getting us seriously psyched up for future travel plans. Situated 100 metres above the shores, the project will be home to two hotels of 450 rooms, a plaza filled with world-class restaurants, luxurious retail, an 18-hole golf club, wellness centres, gyms, private infinity pools, and of course a gorgeous outdoor landscape looking onto the Gulf of Oman. With a focus on nature, wellness, and relaxation, Aida is an ‘ode to the sea’. Sheltered in the rocks, the floating guest suites will feature a private pool and hanging bedroom to reconnect with nature. Pure paradise.

daralarkan.com

Four Seasons Resort Muscat

The Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Muscat, Oman will be split into a stylish, seaside 200-room resort and a collection of 100 private residences. Perched on the seafront, visitors will get to enjoy both Oman’s rugged landscapes and crystal clear Arabian sea on the resort’s doorstep. The Four Seasons Resort Muscat will see the redevelopment of a former yacht club and marina. Although we’re not sure when guests can expect to check-in to the plush new hotel, when they do, they’ll be able to enjoy access to a private beach as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools. A collection of five restaurants will offer something for all tastes, while abundant activities will include watersports, kids’ and teens’ clubs, a tennis centre and spa.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa is set to open in Muscat early next year. The elegant new spot will be situated on Yiti Bay (around a 30-minute scenic drive from Muscat airport) and will be the first luxury beach resort in the coastal town. Offering mind-blowing views of the Gulf of Oman, the development will include a stunning hotel, a collection of residences, and renowned beach club. The hotel will feature 140 stunning rooms and suites, plus 30 villas each with its own private pools.

Opening early 2024. muscat.nikkibeach.com

St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort

Set to open later this year, The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort will open on the edge of the 18-hole Al Mouj Muscat golf course. Surrounded by lush greenery and over 360-metre beachfront, the luxury hotel will be home to a wellness centre, marina, parks, and 269 guestrooms. Designed with foodies in mind, it will house outposts of Dubai-born Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, Coya, Novikov, Em Sherif, and a duo of concepts from Hakkasan Group; Hakkasan and a new Japanese restaurant called Kamasaka. srresidencesalmouj.com

Images: Provided/Social