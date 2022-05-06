Complete with 200 guest rooms, cabana-lined swimming pools and five restaurants…

Neighbouring Oman is a great spot for a staycation. Beaches? Check. Mountains? Check. Abundant nature? Check.

And Oman’s already impressive collection of hotels is set to get better with the arrival of an ultra-luxury Four Seasons Resort. The Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Muscat, Oman will be split into a stylish, seaside 200-room resort and a collection of 100 private residences. Perched on the seafront, visitors will get to enjoy both Oman’s rugged landscapes and crystal clear Arabian sea on the resort doorstep.

The Four Seasons Resort Muscat will see the redevelopment of a former yacht club and marina. Although we’re not sure when guests can expect to check-in to the plush new hotel, when they do, they’ll e able to enjoy access to a private beach as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools. A collection of five restaurants will offer something for all tastes, while abundant activities will include watersports, kids’ and teens clubs, tennis centre and spa.

Of course, with a stay in Muscat, those looking to soak up the sights can enjoy vibrant culture, history all within easy reach. Muscat is home to a whole host of fascinating attractions, including museums, mosques and heritage sites.

Hotels opening soon in Oman

If you’re looking for more new hotels to check out in Oman, there’s lots to come. This summer, the long-awaited arrival of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts in Oman will happen with the opening of Jumeirah Muscat Bay, complete with sea-facing rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars including a rooftop dining option and a Talise Spa. Bookings are currently open from June 1 onwards, with an opening offering of 20 per cent off room rates, daily breakfast, and 20 per cent off selected dining valid until September 30.

Then next year, The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort will open on the edge of the 18-hole Al Mouj Muscat golf course. Designed with foodies in mind, it will house outposts of Dubai-born Italian restaurant, Roberto’s and a duo of concepts from Hakkasan Group; Hakkasan and a new Japanese restaurant called Kamasaka.