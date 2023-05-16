Make a splash without spending too much cash…

According to all sources, the pool’s the place to go when the mercury starts tickling the top end of the thermometer. And if you fancy going out and getting yourself absolutely soaking wet, here’s where to find all the city’s best pool days, starting at just Dhs50.

Fully redeemable

Abu Dhabi EDITION

Set against marina skyline views, the secluded pool at Abu Dhabi EDITION is the perfect setting for a chilled-out pool day. Relax cabana-side and graze on light bites from Alba Terrace, with a weekday pool pass priced at Dhs150, which is fully redeemable, or a weekend pass priced at Dhs225, of which you’ll get Dhs150 back to spend on food and drink.

Al Bateen Marina, daily 7am to 9pm. Tel: 2 208 0000, editionhotels.com

Al Maya Island & Resort

What price paradise? This dreamy island resort is just a 10-minute boat trip southwest of Abu Dhabi’s mainland. They’re offering a Horizon pool and beach pass from Dhs200 (weekdays) for gents (ladies are free until 2pm) but you get the full amount back as credit for food and beverages at the hotel. Weekends are a little higher at Dhs250 but you get a cool Dhs100 chunk of that back to spend on dining and drinking in the resort (or unlimited hops between midday and 3pm). Return boat transfers are included in the cost of your pass.

Al Maya Island, from Dhs200, near Presidential Palace Gate One, (use the Google Map location for Al Maya Boat Dock), 10am to 8pm. Tel: (02) 667 7777, almayauae.com

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel

Pair your pool day with a view of one of Abu Dhabi’s most charismatic natural habitats, the mangrove forests. You can get day pass access to Anantara’s expansive pool complex for Dhs150 every day. On weekdays, you’ll get that full Dhs150 back to spend on refreshments, while on weekends there’s Dhs100 redeemable.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran. Tel: (02) 656 1000, @anantaraeasternmangroves

Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center

The Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center offers what is probably one of the best value pool passes we’ve seen. It’s just Dhs50 for a full day (7am to 8pm) during the week, and Dhs75 for a weekend day, best of all it’s located within quick skipping distance of rooftop bar Up & Below. In fact there’s a fully redeemable pass available for Dhs100 — which lets you transfer the total amount to bar spend.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 7am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

The daycation package at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri includes access to the hotel’s seductive ensemble of five-star facilities between 10am and 6pm, including the pool and beach. All this for just Dhs250 on weekdays, Dhs300 on weekends — and the amount is fully redeembable, kids under six are free and those aged between six and 11 gain access to amenities for half price.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Makta, 10am to 6pm daily. Tel: (02) 509 8555, restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

The W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island – Wet Deck

This one is less of a party per se, but you already know W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is a whole on-key vibe, so it follows that their pool complex would be the preferred pool-adjacent lounging space for the capital’s discerning dip connoisseurs. Their Monday to Saturday ‘Daydream at Wet Deck’ deal is just Dhs150 per adult and you get the full amount back to drop on food and drinks. Relax in sublime supine between midday to 8pm, with a Wet Deck welcome pack that includes a bottle of water, ice lollies and access to those luxurious purple cushion loungers.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

All Inclusive

You can take things up a notch with these all-inclusive stays in Abu Dhabi

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche

This gorgeous hotel is located right in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s bustling Corniche area and comes with entry to the dreamy new West bay leisure complex. Here guests will be able to choose between chill and thrill with complimentary wild rides on the zip line, gratis access to Adventure Park, free passes for the wave pool, and an open invitation to do laps of the lazy river. Dining adventures include West Bay Lounge, Hemingway’s, Escape, Vertigo Lounge and Bar, La Terrazza and Vienna Plaza.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche all-inclusive from Dhs599 per night at RadissonBluCornicheAllInclusive

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

One of Abu Dhabi’s longest-serving staycation destinations, the five-star Le Méridien Abu Dhabi was inaugurated by two iconic monarchs — Father of the Nation, Sheikh Zayed and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. And it’s recently undergone extensive cosmetic renovations, restoring it to regal glory and adding some stunning new bars and restaurants (including Mykonos, and a rejigged, revamped and refreshed look Captain’s Arms, Latest Recipe, Al Finjan, Oasis Poolside Bar). You’ll find Le Méridien in the “Tourist Club” area, with its own picturesque stretch of beach, and in convenient shopping distance for the Abu Dhabi Mall.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, all-inclusive from Dhs559 per night at LeMeridienAllInclusive

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

Another much loved grand dame of the Abu Dhabi leisure scene, the Sheraton has emerged from a glamourous glow-up, phoenix-like with brand new luxurious interiors and a commitment to dazzling its guests. You’ll still be able to find all the five-star resort’s hugely popular clutch of entertainment and dining hot spots including B-Lounge, The Tavern, the (swim-up) Pool Bar, Le Bistrot, Cloud Nine and Flavours Restaurant.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort all-inclusive stay from Dhs579 per night at AllInclusiveSheratonAbuDabiCorniche

Partially redeemable

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is an enduring capital favourite for a reason. It has a sparkling array of restaurants, luxe rooms and a pool/beach complex that screams ‘wait, lemme take a selfie’. It’s the latter part of this triumphant triumvirate that’s stealing headline space here — their Monday to Friday pool pass deal is Dhs149 but you get a decent chunk of Dhs100 in change to spend as F&B credit. On Saturday and Sundays it’s Dhs199 with Dhs100 back as F&B credit. But if you are planning a Saturday trip, you may as well make use of their… The Ultimate Brunchcation. It’s, as you may have guessed from the name — a hybrid of brunch and a daycation. The brunch element arrives on your plate with that premium Fairmont pedigree, more than eighteen live stations, and 145 different dishes across a culinary ensemble of Asian, Indian, Mediterranean, Japanese, Italian, and British cuisine. After brunch you get a day pass to kick your feet up at the hotel’s gorgeous pool complex or pull up a lounger on the beach for a post feast R&R fest.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Makta, very Sat in May and June 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs295, house Dhs420, bubbles Dhs595. @fairmontbabalbahr

Cafe Del Mar

Straight from the Balearic beat factory of Ibiza, Cafe Del Mar has landed on the waterfront next to Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. There’s an infinity pool, a cheeky little manmade beach, a swim-up pool bar, and an appropriately slamming soundtrack. Access is free for the adjacent Hilton guests, and between Monday and Friday it’s also free for females, and gents pay a very reasonable Dhs150 (with Dhs100 back as F&B credit). Over the weekend its Dhs200 (also with Dhs100 back as credit) for the gents, and a Dhs100 minimum spend for ladies. The smart choice though, has to be the weekend BBQ and Tuesday’s Rosé All Day (Dhs120 for ladies, unlimited rosé between 10am and 5pm).

Yas Bay, Yas Island, daily 10am to midnight (until 1am on Fri and Sat). @cafedelmarabudhabi

The WB™ Abu Dhabi

As you might expect, the WB has one of the most, shall we say, characterful pool pass opportunities in the capital. For adults on weekdays it’s Dhs150, but you get a massive Dhs100 of that back to spend on food and beverage, kids between four and 12 are Dhs50. At weekends it’s Dhs250 (with Dhs150 back in credit), kids are Dhs75.

Yas Island. Tel: (02) 815 0000, hilton.com

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Hit the beach (or pool) with a day pass to Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. There’s a choice of three swimming pools to dip your toes into, as well as a long 2,200 metre stretch of private beach. You’ll pay Dhs150 on weekdays (with Dhs100 back as credit) and Dhs300 on weekends (wuth Dhs200 back in credit). On Wednesday, it’s Lady’s Day and Dsh120 gets you pool and beach access with five drinks and

West Corniche, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 811 5555, hilton.com

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhab

Get the royal treatment with a weekday pool pass at Emirates Palace. Adults can gain access to the pool and beach facilities from Dhs400 (with Dhs200 credit for Cascades restaurant) for weekdays. At weekends, adults are Dhs450 (no credit). Kids are currently free for Ramadan. Discounts are available for couples and families.

Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W – Al Ras Al Akhdar. Tel: (02) 690 7311, @emiratespalace

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

This summer, it’s just Dhs99 for pool and beach access at the Grand Hyatt’s beautiful facilities during the week, with that you get Dhs50 to spend on food and bevs. The weekend fees are Dhs150 (again you get Dhs50 to spend on refreshments).

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, West Corniche, Corniche Rd, 8am to 8pm, Dhs69. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island

You can enjoy access to the beautiful beach and stunning pool at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island throughout the week for Dhs375, and you’ll get Dhs200 of that back to spend on food and drink. For children, access is Dhs125 with Dhs50 redeemable. On Saturdays and Sundays, acess is Dhs475 (with Dhs200 back). There’s a ladies’ day deal on a Monday too, where access is priced at Dhs200 with Dhs150 redeemable on food and drink.

Saadiyat Island. Tel: (0)2 811 4444, jumeirah.com

Radisson BLU Abu Dhabi Corniche — West Bay

Gorgeous Corniche-front leisure complex, West Bay recently opened a new wave pool and lazy river combo, to add to the already considerable lineup of fun-time facilities. And lazy rivers are amongst that small collection of things (which also includes cheesecake, salary SMSs and the music of Bob Marley) that literally nobody dislikes. Access to the pool and the lazy river comes free with West Bay day passes. For weekdays, adults get in for Dhs150, but get Dhs100 of that back on food. At weekends it’s Dhs250 for gents (Dhs150 for ladies) but you still get the Dhs100 back as credit.

West Bay, Abu Dhabi Corniche, pool and adventure park 10am to 6pm, day passes available from Dhs150 (with Dhs100 back for food and beverage purchases). Tel: (02) 692 437, @westbayabudhabi

Saadiyat Beach Club

This particular private pool complex is without doubt in the top tier of beach clubs for looks and facilities. The Ramadan pool pass deal is valid on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays — entrance is Dhs200 with Dhs150 back on food and drink; on Tuesdays it’s Dhs199 for ladies with unlimited drinks from 1pm to 5pm while guys pay Dhs250 for entry only; Friday it’s Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs250 for gents. On the weekend, single entry is Dhs350, couples pay Dhs525. On Saturday, there’s also a summer brunch with beach access from Dhs499.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 8pm. Book on the saadiyatbeachclub.ae website, Tel: (02) 656 3500

Nurai

This James Bond-style island is the seat of one the most luxurious resorts in Abu Dhabi, but you can score a license to chill there (a day pass) for Dhs750. This includes pool and beach access, your return ferry crossing, and Dhs200 back to spend on dining, drink, watersports and spa activities. There are some great restaurant options available too — there’s the seafood restaurant Hooked, Smokin’ Pineapple and Frangipani — the home of the hotel’s Saturday brunch. Nurai’s spa offers premium pamper opportunities, the latest trending treatments and relaxation as standard. Need to occupy the little ones too? There’s a nautical tonne of activities for kids including waterpark and flume adventures, shell painting and a packed fun-tineray at the dedicated Petit Z club.

Nurai Island, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least one hour before session start time. Book your space now, by calling (02) 506 6229, nuraiisland.com

Nonredeemable

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island opened earlier this year, and its fancy pool complex is definitely one of our favourite new ways to avoid the summer sweats. Their Dhs100 (Dhs50 for kids six to 12 years) pool pass deal has been a popular pick for those in search of splash goals, not least because of the groovy inclusions and discounts (20 per cent off food and beverages,20 per cent off spa treatment, 10 per cent off spa retail). Weekends it’s a liitle but more, at Dhs150. Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay. Tel: (02) 208 6873, yasisland.ae

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

InterContinental Abu Dhabi’s Bayshore Beach Club offers day pass access to the property’s extensive outdoor chill space. You can enter this leisure lagoon for Dhs100 as an adult during the week (Dhs40 kids or nanny), or for Dhs150 at the weekend (kids Dhs50). Facilities include the private beach, infinity pool, kids pool (although the slide is currently closed), gym and Bayshore restaurant.

InterContinental, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St. Tel: (02) 666 6888, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Marriott Al Forsan

We all know that Marriott Al Forsan is home to some pretty wild sporting adventures, but did you know that it balances those out with epic opportunities to chill out as well? Take the pool pass for example, take a dip in the huge palm-fringed pool, complete with swim-up bar for just Dhs100 during weekdays and Dhs120 at weekends.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City A – 12th St. Tel: (04) 201 4000, marriott.com

Radisson BLU Al Ain

From Sundays to Thursdays you can spend a full day at the resort, from 8am to sunset, for Dhs89 per adult, and Dhs60 for kids.

Al Sarouj. Tel: (03) 768 6666, @radissonblualain

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Make a splash at The Nation Riviera Beach Club this summer and enjoy weekday entry for Dhs105 if you’re a member or Dhs160 if you’re a non-member. There’s a deal for couples, which gets you entry for two for Dhs210 if you are members or Dhs265 if you’re not. on weekends, the rate increases for non-members to Dhs230 for single entry or Dhs345 for couples. There’s also a special rate for families, where two adults and two children can enjoy a day on the sand for Dhs370 in the week and Dhs465 on weekends. Day passes don’t include access to the kids club and gym facilities.

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche. Tel: (0)2 694 4780. @stregisabudhabi

Images: Provided