Planning on staying in Dubai? Don’t worry, there are still beach clubs staying open throughout the summer with great deals and venues offering incredible pool passes so you will be able to enjoy the best that the Dubai summer has to offer.

Here are 4 summer pool passes and beach club deals to take advantage of in Dubai:

Address Hotel Pool

With breathtaking views of Dubai’s iconic skyline from 77 floors above coupled with an infinity pool, and stunning views. A day out will come with a Dubai Marina view room, you’ll get an exclusive pass to the pool and all the hotel’s other facilities for only Dhs1,000 per couple. Check-in at 9am, and spend the day lounging about poolside, before checking out at 6pm. If you’d prefer there are also air-conditioned private cabanas available for rent.

Address Beach Resort, infinity pool on Level 77, Dhs1,000 for two for daycation offer, Dhs2,777 for four for cabana. Tel: (0)4 879 8866 addresshotels.com

Bal Harbour Beach Club

Located on the picturesque Palm West Beach, Bal Harbour is offering guests a summer beach pass like no other. Weekdays and weekends are both fully redeemable on food and drinks. A weekday pass will cost Dhs150 for adults and Dhs75 for children, while weekend packages for adults cost Dhs250 and Dhs125 for kids.

Bal Harbour Beach Club, Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, daily from 10am to 10pm, Dhs150 on weekdays for Adults, Dhs75 for kids, Dhs250 on weekends for adults, Dhs125 for kids. Tel: (0)4 666 1111 @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

Terra Solis

Now technically it is not a beach club but since its opening, Terra Solis Dubai by Tomorrowland has taken the city by storm. And the ultimate desert escape has announced that it will be staying open throughout the summer. The venue will be hosting guests for a desert getaway daycation and packages start from Dhs500 and are inclusive of access to the Polaris Tent, which includes a welcome drink and a fruit platter.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand, offer valid from March 27 to September 15. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Summersalt Beach Club

Ladies this one is for you. Summersalt will be hosting ladies for a knock-out special throughout the month of June – entry for ladies Monday to Thursday will cost Dhs250, non-redeemable on food and drinks. If you’re looking for a 50 per cent redeemable day pass in the week it will cost you Dhs800, with Dhs400 redeemable on food and drinks.

Summersalt Beach Club, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Dhs800, Dhs400 redeemable Mon to Thurs, Dhs250 ladies pass, Mon to Thurs. Tel: (04) 366 7680. @summersaltbeachclub

