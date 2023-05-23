The weather isn’t going to stop us from having fun…

The summer sun is out in full force, and while we recommend that you wear sunscreen at all times, you can cool off on even the hottest of days at Address Beach Resort.

With breathtaking views of Dubai’s iconic skyline from 77 floors above coupled with an infinity pool, you can enjoy without feeling the burn in your pocket with these incredible summer deals at the cool beach resort on JBR.

A daycation to remember

Address Beach Resort is inviting sun lovers to beat the summer heat and take advantage of its stunning infinity pool located on the 77th floor of the resort. Overlooking the crystal waters of the Arabian Gulf, the views from the pool are unrivalled.

With access to the Dubai Marina view room, you’ll get an exclusive pass to the pool and all the hotel’s other facilities for only Dhs1,000 per couple. The deal is a no-brainer. Check-in at 9am, and spend the day lounging about poolside, before checking out at 6pm. The offer is available from June 1 until August 31.

Splurge on a private cabana

If sitting by the pool is your thing, but you like to do it in ultimate style, then you might be more interested in one of the 11 fully air-conditioned private cabanas.

Each cabana is inclusive of a private bathroom with a shower, a seating area, as well as a TV for entertainment. To top it all off, music is controlled via Bluetooth to set your own ambience.

The cabana is fit for four adults and comes with access to the infinity pool and a bottle of white or rose wine. It will cost you Dhs2,777 – which works out to Dhs695 per person.

To find out more, visit addresshotels.com

Address Beach Resort, infinity pool on Level 77, Dhs1,000 for two for daycation offer, Dhs2,777 for four for cabana. Tel: (0)4 879 8866 addresshotels.com

Images: Supplied by Address Hotels