It’s from the Mezzanine family…

Live in JLT? We have some news for you. A new watering hole, The Black Sheep is set to open in the coming weeks in the Pullman Hotel in Jumeirah Lake Towers. The independent British gastropub is by the Mezzanine Bar and Kitchen team, and you can expect the same outstanding quality.

Look and feel

Inside, you’ll be greeted by emerald green and brick walls coupled with blackboards adorning the daily offers. Along the walls, you can take a seat on park-style and picnic benches. Wooden accents are everywhere and the subway-style tiles make it feel like you’ve truly entered the London underground.

Not your average pub

3 of 12

There are plenty of reasons to visit this cool new spot. You can perch and relax in a classic dark leather Chesterfield sofa next to the crackling fireplace, or catch a few cheeky sundowners with your mates in the garden after work. Love a Sunday roast? Well, it wouldn’t be a British pub if it didn’t serve it.

The menu will feature a selection of traditional dishes, so expect beer-battered fish and chips, chicken schnitzel and mash. Keep it real old school and dine on the pie of the day, and no gastro pub is complete without a Bramley apple crumble.

Pair your meal with your choice from an extensive list of craft beers, wine and of course, spirits. If you’re not after a full meal and just want some nibbles with a few drinks, bar snacks get the goods. And by goods we mean Scotch eggs, sausage rolls with brown sauce and countless other classics.

It’s family-friendly as well which means kids can come, too. There will be a special menu just for them with fish and chips, bangers and mash and more.

Stay tuned to The Black Sheep for the official opening announcement.

The Black Sheep, Pullman Hotel, Cluster T, JLT, opening in June (date TBC), daily from noon to 2pm, happy hours daily from 12pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)58 599 5664. @theblacksheepdubai

Images: Provided by The Black Sheep