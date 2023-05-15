…and it looks stunning!

With its already impressive collection of four beach clubs, The Club at Palm West Beach, is one of the hottest stretches of sand in the city. And it’s about to get a gorgeous new addition very soon: prepare to say hello to The 305 Dubai, a Miami-meets-Palm Springs beach club.

Alongside Gallery 7/40, Eva, San, and Playa, 305 will bring the soulful charm and quintessentially playful vibes of the East Coast to Dubai.

Masterminded by homegrown F&B group Solutions Leisure, the creative minds behind Ula, Asia Asia, and STK, 305 promises feel-good day-cay vibes whether it’s for a weekend pool day or a long weekday lunch.

Nestled between palm trees, the intriguingly cool beach club is an ode to the Magic City. Guests will be able to top up their tan on the beach, cool down in the pool, and graze on a South Florida-inspired all-day menu.

While an official opening date is yet to be announced, we’re already excited to check this one out. Stay tuned to What’s On Dubai for updates.

The Club West Beach…

Can’t wait until it opens? Here are some other chic beach clubs to visit at the Palm’s The Club West Beach:

SĀN Beach

SĀN Beach is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and beach club designed with super-chic, minimalist touches that make for a seriously premium-looking venue. The retreat-style space is inspired by and named after Africa’s first indigenous tribe, the San. Outside, external tables offer a sun-kissed space to enjoy the Mediterranean menu, tucked just behind the marble DJ booth.

Playa Dubai

Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge. Self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, it features an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening, or stay into the night for lively DJ sets.

Gallery 7/40

This vibrant spot is a part beach club and part gallery housed in The Club, alongside Eva, San and Playa. Showcasing eclectic decor and Mediterranean cuisine, this venue oozes artistic expression and comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a swimming pool and its own stretch of beach.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening soon. solutions-leisure.com / @305dubai

Images: Provided