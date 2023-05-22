But you’ll have to wait until 2024 to see it…

Even if you’re not ‘a muscial type of person’, you’ve probably heard of Hamilton. It’s a grand, board-treading spectacular that’s cut from a very different sort of theatrical cloth. Using a song sheet that builds narratives through the musical genres of hip-hop, pop, jazz, R&B, soul and *jazz hands* Broadway — Hamilton is a Lin-Manuel Miranda conceived extravaganza, based on a Ron Chernow biography and in Miranda’s own words tells “the story of America then told by America now”.

The story of tonight

In Hamilton, we’re given a semi-sensationalised biopic of one of the USA’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton — the orphan boy who rode a wave of American Drean spangled destiny, to become an architect of a nation. It’s split into two acts, the first following the lead’s tumultuous formative years and the latter is devoted to his trials, misteps and encounters with cultural figureheads that chart his ascent into the history books. The operatic masterpiece has also been praised for its deliberate decision to cast people of colour in the production’s main roles.

His-story has its eyes on you

The musical first hit Broadway back in 2014 and in its eight-year run has amassed a truly Everestian mound of accolades — 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Recognised as one of musical theatre’s greatest hits, the Hamilton phenomenon has delighted audiences on London’s West End, in Australia, Germany and is about to set off on an international tour, with stops in New Zealand, the Philippines, and… Abu Dhabi.

What comes next?

Hamilton is headed for Yas Island’s Etihad Arena for a tenure of office that will stretch from January 17 to February 4, 2024. Yep, there’s still a bit of a wait before we get to see ‘the movement’, but if you’re looking for big shows, concerts, festivals and sporting events to distract you in the meantime, Abu Dhabi has a packed schedule full of them.

Who lives, who dies, who tells your story

Where can I get tickets to see Hamilton in Abu Dhabi?

Early bird pre-sale tickets are set to drop on Friday May 19 with general sale tickets available from Monday May 22. They’ll be available from both Etihadarena.ae and Platinumlist.net.

They’ll be priced from just Dhs180 (for Bronze), with further category pricing as follows.

Royal First Row – Dhs1,500

Royal – Dhs1,300

VIP floor seating – Dhs775

Platinum – Dhs535

Diamond – Dhs450

Gold – Dhs300

Silver – Dhs250

How to register to get Hamilton tickets first

To be in with a chance of securing those presale tickets, Hamilton stans will need to sign up for the waitlist at hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour.

“Every other founding father’s story gets told. Every other founding father gets to grow old.”

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, January 17 to February 4, 2024 (tickets go on sale from May 19), from Dhs180. Etihadarena.ae

Images: Provided