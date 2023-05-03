We have eight public holidays to enjoy until the end of the year…

If you’re planning an outing with loved ones or making travel plans for 2023, it will be helpful to have a list of upcoming UAE public holidays.

So far this year, we had a public holiday on January 1 and then waited until Eid Al Fitr for the next holidays which fell last month from Thursday, April 20 to 23. And we have eight more to go. Keen to know when the next one is?

Here are all the UAE public holidays coming up in 2023

Arafat Day: June 27 (TBC)

Arafat Day falls on Dhul Hijjah 9. It is the first day of Eid al Adha. This is expected to be on Tuesday, June 27.

Eid Al Adha: June 28 to 30 (TBC)

The day after Arafat Day marks the start of Eid Al Adha. It is the second and the larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which is likely to correspond to Wednesday, June 28 to Friday, June 30. Once again, this is dependent on the sighting of the moon. Paired with Arafat Day (above), we could have a long six-day weekend (for those of us who usually have a two-day weekend).

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

Hijri New Year: Friday, July 21

Hijri New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year. In 2023, it falls on Friday, July 21, meaning a three-day weekend. It is also known as Islamic New Year.

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi is listed on Friday, September 29, 2023. This would mean another long weekend at the end of September, for those that have a typical Saturday-Sunday weekend.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1, which is a Friday in 2023.

Immediately after this, UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Saturday and Sunday. This means it will be a three-day weekend for the final long weekend of the year.

Images: Getty Images