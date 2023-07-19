Come April 2024, you could have nine more reasons to celebrate…

Want a day off, you say? Try a week. UAE residents could enjoy an extended break during the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays in April 2024, with nine whole days off a possibility, if calculations are accurate.

Albeit pending official confirmation, employees could enjoy a week off from Monday, April 8, 2024, to Friday, April 12, 2024. Factoring in two-day weekends on either side, that adds up to a good chunk of time off.

According to astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to commence on March 11, 2024, and following the completion of its full thirty days, Eid is then predicted to fall on April 10, 2024.

If declared, you could be eligible irrespective of the sector you are employed in, so it might not be too early to whip out your red marking pens and start strategizing your travel dates for 2024. Eid Al Fitr holidays are granted to both public and private sector employees, from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 as per the Islamic calendar, as announced by the UAE government.

While 2024 is still close to half a year away, UAE employees still have a couple of brief breaks to look forward to in 2023, including the public holiday for Islamic New Year this weekend. It’s already been confirmed that Friday July 21 will be a public holiday for the public and private sector.

Next, as temperatures begin to calm down, another three-day weekend beckons to mark Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)’s birthday, from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1, 2023. Finally, as we begin our countdowns to ring in 2024, UAE National Day will be celebrated over the weekend of December 2 and 3.