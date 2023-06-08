The If You Don’t Know Me by Now hit-makers are returning tomorrow night…

Legendary band Simply Red are to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena this Friday, June 9. Since 1985, the British band has released a string of huge hits, including If You Don’t Know Me by Now, Money’s Too Tight to Mention, and Holding Back the Years.

Dubai fans can catch Mike Hucknall and his crew on June 9, who are the first name on the line up for the first ever World Padel League. The tournament will be held from June 8 to 11 at Coca-Cola Arena. We’re yet to hear about who else will be on the line-up, but will be sure to update you as we find out.

Simply Red were last in Dubai 20 years ago, so this is an exciting moment for fans, who are sure to enjoy listening to the band live in June. The soul and pop band are loved world-over for their smooth, easy-listening sounds and catchy melodies.

Tickets are on sale now, starting from Dhs199 for category D, Dhs299 for category C, Dhs399 for category B and Dhs1,049 for category A – all of which include access to the padel tournament. For standing tickets to the concert only, it’s Dhs499 (ticket holders must be aged 16 or over).

Who else is performing in Dubai this year?

It’s a summer of music in the city this year, as we have more exciting performances to look forward to. From tribute acts include The Pink Floyd Experience and Helen Ward-Jackson with A Tribute to Adele, and ABBA spoof show, Björn Again, as well as actual Tom Odel.

Click here for a guide to all the upcoming performances in Dubai.

Simply Red, Coca-Cola Arena, June 9, tickets from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com