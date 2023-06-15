But when? Where? Time to jump in the Mystery Machine and find out gang…

Following this morning’s announcement of Bill Burr’s upcoming comedy gig at Etihad Arena, the capital’s glittering concert venue has just snuck the news out of another big stage show heading this way in March of 2024.

And they would have got away with it too, if it wasn’t for us meddaling What’s On kids.

Yes we’ve ripped the mask right off the announcement and revealed that this time it isn’t the janitor, it is in fact: Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, landing in Yas Island for six shows over March 2 and 3, 2024. Tickets start at Dhs95 and are on sale now via the etihadarena.ae website.

Scooby-facts

Scooby-Doo is the stuff of kid’s entertainment iconhood, with various incarnations of animation and live action TV shows and movies having lit up our screens since 1969.

The main premise is that the titular character, Scooby-Doo – a talking, incurably hungry great dane with a speech impediment and a pathological fear of literally anything that isn’t a snack; and his rag tag team of amateur sleuths, go around solving monster mysteries. Which, working from memory, seemed to involve abandoned fairgrounds at an alarmingly high frequency.

The other members of the gang are horticulture enthusiast and co-snack CEO – Shaggy, Daphne and Fred who form the investigative back bone of the team, and the super smart Velma – focus of many-a-teenage crush.

Ruh-roh-RAGGY

For this, live action, family friendly stage show, the gang are on the Incan trail a series of mysterious events in South America — a music festival is being haunted by the spectre of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold), and it’s putting a considerable dent in the event’s PnL. Zoiks, sounds like we’ve got ourselves a mystery, gang.

**SPOILER WARNING** Whilst we haven’t seen the show, previous behaviour is the strongest single indicator of future behaviour. So there are a couple of common themes we’re likely to see. Whilst appearing paranormal, the culprit and their ruse is likely to be completely mundane. Despite a vastly inferior work ethic, Scooby and Shaggy will almost certainly solve the mystery, by accident, whilst running away or searching for/eating snacks. The perp will be caught, unmasked and found to be someone we have met earlier in the story, only too willing to explain their motive for the crimes as well as the (not magic) method for how they were achieved.

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold was created by Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson and produced by Monlove in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment.

Time to make like a shelf, and book it

Etihad Arena, March 2 to 3, 20234. Tickets start at Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

Images: Etihad Arena via Twitter