From toddlers to teens, these fun summer camps are sure to keep the little ones occupied during the holidays…

Whether you want your child to learn a new skill or simply stay active during the eight-week school break, there are plenty of clubs and activities to keep the little ones busy.

If you’re looking for more ideas to do with the children in Dubai this summer, then take a look at our list of budget-friendly indoor activities.

From tropical rainforests to parkour, here are some of the best summer break camps for children in Dubai:

OliOli

This summer break, OliOli welcomes children aged four to 10 years old to the summer blast morning camp from 9.30am to 1.30pm. Little ones will learn something new with a different theme each week from dinosaurs to solar systems, woodwork to messy science. See the full program here: olioli.ae

OliOli, July 3 to August 25. Morning camp 9.30am to 1.30pm. Ages four to 10 years old. Early bird until June 18, Dhs990 per week. Weekly rate Dhs1,090. Tel:(0)47027300. olioli.ae

Aventura

Located in the popular Aventura Nature Adventure Park, the summer life skills holiday camp is designed for children aged between five and 12 years old. Taking place on weekdays between July 10 and August 18 from 9am to 2.15pm, little ones will have the opportunity to learn new skills, meet new friends (including the park’s friendly pets), and most importantly have fun. From nature to science, arts and crafts to adventure, there are tons of exciting activities to try every week.

Aventura Adventure Park, Mushrif Park, Dubai. Weekdays, July 10 to August 18. 9am to 2.15pm. Dhs725 per week. Tel:(0)526245007. aventuraparks.com

Empire Sports Academy

For aspiring young footballers, Empire Football Academy’s summer camp is the perfect option for this school break. With flexible timings from either 9am to 1pm or 10am to 1pm, boys and girls from four years all the way up to 14 years can get stuck in, learn new skills, meet new friends, stay active, and have fun. The summer camp is taking place from July 3 to August 25 at the AllStar Indoor Football Centre in Umm Suqeim.

AllStar Sports Centre, Umm Suqeim. July 3 to August 25. 9am to 1pm. Children aged four to 14 years old. Dhs157 per day or Dhs700 per week. empiresportsacademy.com

Trampo Extreme

The fun trampoline park has two locations in Dubai: Nakheel Mall and Dubai Mall. The summer camp at Nakheel Mall, from 9am to 2pm, is suitable for children aged four years and above featuring team building games, trampoline, dodgeball, adventure cave, treasure hunting, arts and crafts, and lunch and snacks are provided. Dubai Mall is suitable for children aged five years and above and takes place from 10am to 2pm. Children can expect trampolining, a climbing wall, soft play area, slime making, and a meal included.

Trampo Extreme, Nakheel Mall, and Dubai Mall. July 10 to August 25. Nakheel Mall from Dhs230 per day or Dhs900 per week. Dubai Mall from Dhs175 per day or Dhs660 per week. trampo-uae.com

Expo City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo City Dubai (@expocitydubai)

Expo City Dubai’s summer camp takes fun and learning to the next level, with six weeks of fun-filled adventures, hands-on workshops, and exciting discoveries for children aged five to 12 years old. Running from 9am to 2.30pm, the camp is priced at Dhs165 per day, Dhs735 for one week, or Dhs1,980 for three weeks. Flexible drop-off/pick-up timings are also available.

Terra – Sustainability Pavilion, Expo City Dubai. July 10 to August 18. Dhs165 per day. Dhs735 for one week. expocitydubai.com

Green Planet

Is your little one a budding biologist or animal lover? Then Dubai’s tropical indoor rainforest is the perfect camp for your child. The unique summer camp runs from 9am to 2pm daily and is suitable for children from five years old to 12. Focusing on all things nature, children will be able to meet the animals, learn all about wildlife and plants through games and arts and crafts, and get behind the scenes exploring the rainforest. For an additional Dhs40 per day, campers can get a packed lunch from the Green Planet Café.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai. July 10 to August 24. 9am to 2pm. Children aged five to 12 years old. Early bird before June 20 Dhs600 per week. Dhs200 per day or Dhs650 per week.

Street Maniax

Little ones are bound to have endless fun at Street Maniax this summer break. Each day of camp at this adventure and trampoline park is jam-packed with activities including arts and crafts, exciting games, activities, prizes, and a magic show, plus lunch and drinks are included.

Street Maniax, First Al Khail St, Al Quoz Ind. 3, Dubai. July 10 to August 25. 8.30am to 2pm. Dhs153 per day or Dhs674 per week. streetmaniax.com

The Courtyard Playhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtyard Playhouse Dubai (@courtyardplayhouse)

Children will creatively explore the wonderful and imaginative world of picture books by popular children’s authors. Each day will explore a new book with theatre games, mime, role-play, as well as arts and crafts. Your child will develop their communication skills, learn to work as part of a team and think creatively, all whilst having fun under the guidance of instructors. The summer camp is suitable for children between four and 14 years old, taking place from July 10 to August 25.

The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai. July 10 to August 25. 9am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm. Ages four to 14 years. From Dhs1,215 per week. Tel:(0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

STEM Camp

For budding scientists who love to know how things work the STEM summer camp is packed with fun and engaging activities across science, engineering, and robotics. Running from 9.30am to 2pm at three locations in Dubai, the STEM camp is suitable for children aged between four and 14 years old and is priced at Dhs1,150 per week.

Rove Hotel Downtown Dubai; Studio One Hotel, Arabian Ranches; and Al Habtoor Polo Resort. July 3 to August 25. 9.30am to 2pm. Dhs1,150 per week. stemforkids.ae

ESM Holiday Camp

Across 11 locations in Dubai, ESM brings a multi-activity holiday camp for children aged between four and 12 years. ESM works closely with GEMS Education and Dubai Sports Council to offer little ones a fantastic range of activities in a safe and supportive environment. From dancing to arts and crafts, karate to tennis, each day is made up of five different sessions. The summer camp takes place from 9am to 1.30pm. Plus for an additional Dhs250, the camp can provide transportation to the nearest location from Motor City to Al Safa, and Jebel Ali to Al Barsha, and beyond.

ESM holiday camp, July 3 to September 1, 9am to 1.30pm. From Dhs180 per day or Dhs900 per week. esm.ae

Parkour

Sick of the kids climbing over the tables and jumping off their beds? Put that energy and agility to good use at the Parkour DXB Summer Camp for children aged three to 13 years. They’ll learn rolling and breaking falls, master exciting jumps, acrobatics, climbing and vaulting – with difficulty levels depending on their age group. They’ll even perfect how to join all the fundamentals together into impressive flows. Tire them out with full-week packages at Dhs1,047 (sibling and multi-booking discounts available).

Parkour DXB, Multiple locations in Dubai. July 10 to August 25. Weekdays, 9am to 12pm. Children aged three to 13 years old. Tel: (800) 7275687. parkour.ae

Elite Sports

Designed to keep your child active during the school holidays, Elite Sports are hosting two different camps this summer break: multi-sports camp for children aged four to 14 years old and an intensive football camp. View the full schedule, locations, and prices here: elitesports.ae

Multiple locations in Dubai. July 10 to August 25. 8.30am to 3.30am. Children aged four to 14 years old. Dhs892 per week, Dhs262 per day. Tel:(0)4 554 5916. elitesports.ae

Images: Social