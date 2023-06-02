Because you deserve a break…

Staycations are a treasured pastime of UAE residents, and many hotels across the Emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. And while it’s nice to beat the heat, sometimes a summer staycation is all you need. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now.

Dubai

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Enjoy some rest and relaxation without leaving the city with Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s family staycation package. You can save 25 per cent on a family-themed staycation when you escape for a minimum of three nights, and kids under 11 get to stay and dine for free. At the hotel, each morning you’ll wake to a daily breakfast, enjoy unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, late check-out for suite guests, and complimentary non-motorised water sports from 9pm to 10pm. Use the code SUMMER.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim 3, until Sept 30, rates from Dhs833. Tel: (800) 5863 4724. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf

Across Jumeirah’s impressive portfolio of Madinat Jumeirah properties, you can save up to 30 per cent on stays as a UAE resident. The collection of beachfront hotels includes Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf. Offering more than 20 award-winning restaurants and bars with options catering to every palate, the staycation package comes with a daily breakfast, access to two kids clubs and unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, late check-out for suite guests, and complimentary non-motorised water sports from 9pm to 10pm. Select Exceptional Staycation on checkout.

Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, until Sept 30, rates from Dhs789. Tel: (0)4 366 8888. jumeirah.com.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

In need of a wellness retreat? Then head down to the luxurious Ottoman-inspired beachside resort Jumeirah Zabeel Saray for a relaxing summer staycation. The hotel offers two options for guests to choose from, where your staycation can include daily complimentary breakfast or upgrade to half board and you’ll get daily complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner. You can expect to save 20 to 45 per cent according to the package option you choose, regardless, kids dine free. The packages are inclusive of beach access, access to Sindbad’s Kids Club, preferential rates to Wild Wadi Waterpark, a Dhs100 gift voucher to redeem at Talise Ottoman Spa, late check-out, complimentary non-motorised water sports and 40 per cent off tours at Inside Burj Al Arab.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, until sept 30, rates from Dhs500 Tel: (0)4 453 0000. JumeirahZabeelSaray.com.

Voco Dubai The Palm

Relax on the shores of the picturesque Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach with a getaway to Voco Dubai The Palm. This summer, the beachfront hotel has a 30-hour staycation offer on weekdays from June 1 to August 31. Starting at Dhs450, the deal for two adults is inclusive of early check-in and late check-out, an overnight stay, access to the rooftop pool and hotel’s private beach, Dhs100 credit to redeem on food and drink, and a scrumptious European breakfast buffet at Maison Mathis. As part of the IHG dining deal, IHG One Rewards members can enjoy up to 30 per cent off at the restaurants too.

Voco Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah West Beach, June 1 to Aug 31, rates from Dhs450. Tel:(0) 4 249 5555, ihg.com

Côte d’Azur Monaco hotel

Located a 30-minute boat ride from mainland Dubai, the Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel is Dubai’s first adults-only, all-inclusive island getaway. Enjoy the Middle East’s largest swimming pool, a swim-up bar, poolside cinema and post-sunset, dance to the beats of the DJ late into the night – it’s the ultimate party vacation. It’s also home to the raining street, where guests can experience an ‘on-command’ rain shower. Staycation packages start from Dhs799, available until September 30.

Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel, Europe Islands, The World Islands, until Sept 30, from Dhs799. Tel: (0) 50 344 0356. thoe-hotels.com

Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

Get 25 per cent off your family stay at Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City this summer when you check-in by August 30. In addition to complimentary breakfast at Zaytoun and dinner at Anise, parents can enjoy a relaxing treatment at Spa InterContinental with a voucher worth Dhs150, while the little ones can play at Planet Trekkers Kid’s Club. The offer is valid for two adults and two children.

Crowne Plaza, Dubai Festival City, until Aug 30 rates from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 701 2222. ihg.com.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is Dubai’s newest leisure gem on the shoreline of Palm West Beach. UAE residents can avail of a room for Dhs950 or a suite for Dhs1,955 on a half-board basis. You’ll enjoy breakfast and lunch at Levantera plus unlimited meals and snacks for kids. The little ones will also be able to have fun at the kids’ club, the indoor game room, shaded pool, and much more. Adults can join in n the fun too and enjoy the many hotel facilities offered including the spa, the bars, the swimming pool, fitness centre and more.

Marriot Resort, Palm West Beach Palm – Jumeirah Road, Palm Jumeirah, rates from Dhs950. Tel: (0) 4 666 1111. marriott.com

Fairmont The Palm

With breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, Fairmont The Palm makes for the perfect destination for those seeking a relaxing escape without leaving the city. UAE residents can enjoy rates from Dhs449 this summer when they check-in for a staycation, plus 25 per cent off dining at the hotel’s collection of restaurants, and a 2 for 1 on breakfast and dinner buffets. Use code UAE2023 to avail the offer before August 31.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm West Beach, until August 31, rates from Dhs449. Tel: (0)4 457 3388, fairmont.com/palm-dubai

Atlantis The Royal

Get packing for the staycation of dreams…This summer, UAE residents can get 20 per cent off on stays at the ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal. Whether it’s a mid-week break or a weekend escape, residents can get exclusive discounts on all rooms, suites, and signature penthouses for a minimum of two nights’ stay. A stay for three nights will win you Dhs200 credit to use at the resort’s in-house activities including dining, Awaken spa and wellness, and more. *A minimum of two nights stay is required to avail.

Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 20 per cent off on stays.Tel: (0)4 426 3000, atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal

Legoland

UAE Residents can enjoy special rates as well as early check-in and late check-out at Legoland Hotel. Perfect for little travellers, there’s an in-room treasure hunt included, and the whole family can enjoy a hearty buffet breakfast. Of course, no stay would be complete without a thrilling visit to the theme park and for guests staying at the hotel, you can get free access to either Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park.

Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, from Dhs965, is based on two adults and one child. Tel: (0)4 825 1650, legoland.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Enjoy a luxury escape to the haute fashion hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai, where wallet-friendly rates start from Dhs999 until September 30. Your stay will include a whole array of benefits for UAE residents. As part of the exclusive offer, guests can indulge in a buffet breakfast at Giardino, and get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage across the resort (excluding Q’s Bar and Lounge and brunch packages). Want some adventure? Guests can also choose from a selection of non-motorized water sports such as paddling or kayaking.

This summer, they’re also offering a spacation for wellness fanatics. Starting at Dhs 680, the deal includes a dead salt scrub, rainforest shower experience, and all-day pool access among others. This hydrating and relaxing getaway is an ultimate treat for yourself- or as a gift for someone special.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, until Sept 30, from Dhs999, spa package from Dhs680. Tel:(0) 4 556 8740, palazzoversace.ae

Raffles The Palm

This summer, escape to Raffles The Palm on the vibrant beaches of Palm Jumeirah and enjoy a special residents discount valid until May 22. Get away from the bustling city and enjoy 25 per cent off the best available rate when booking one of the rooms, suites, or villas. There is also a 25 per cent discount on in-room dining.

Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, offer valid until May 22. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 raffles.com

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

Experience a luxurious stay in the heart of DIFC at The Ritz-Carlton with an exclusive UAE resident offer. UAE residents can take 30 per cent off on the best available rate, with half-board dining also included, with breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner available.

Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, 30 per cent off on the best rate available. Tel: (0)4 372 2222 ritzcarlton.com

Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah

GCC residents can enjoy a relaxing stay at the idyllic Kempinski Hotel Palm Jumeirah with 30 per cent off on the standard daily rate. The stay is inclusive of Brunello restaurant breakfast, complimentary access to the Titan Kids Club, and use of the Kempinski bikes to explore the hotel throughout the stay. Make sure you use the code GCC30 when booking.

Kempinski Hotel and Residences, Palm Jumeirah, offer available from May 1 to September 30. Use code “GCC30” for 30 per cent off. Tell: (0)4 444 2000 kempinski.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates

Enjoy a staycation with 20 per cent off on the best flexible rate as well as 20 per cent off on the total bill while dining at one of the hotel restaurants. Guests will also be given access to the Executive Lounge.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha, offer valid until December 25, 2023. kempinski.com

Vida Creek Harbour

Modern and chic design, exquisite dining, stunning pool deck, enlivening entertainment, and sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, Vida Creek Harbour is a must-visit for those seeking a paradisiacal staycation this summer. Avail of 25 per cent off on all the hotel’s room options during the summer.

Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Marina, Tel: (0)4 428 8888. vidahotels.com

Five Palm Jumeirah

Extend the fun when you book in at the Five Palm Jumeirah. Pay for three nights and stay for four, or pay for six nights and stay for a whopping eight nights with this newest offer at this premier hotel. If you’re looking for a staycation that will keep you on your toes and buzzing all night long, then this is the one for you.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 455 9988 palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Bring the family along and check into a world of fun for everyone. Your stay will include breakfast and dinner at Mina’s Kitchen for two adults and two children, along with non-motorised water sports fun, and unlimited access to the kids club and Jungle Bay Waterpark. For the adults? There’s a complementary 45-minute blissful massage available per adult per stay. Use code YX1 when making your bookings.

Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, offer valid until October 13, use code “YX1”. marriott.com

SLS Dubai

At its core, the SLS Dubai focuses on glamour, luxury and relaxation and this summer is no different. Get ready for a blissful staycation inclusive of breakfast and a 60-minute massage or LED mask facial for two along with access to the pool, gym, and spa.

SLS Dubai, Business Bay, offer valid until September 30, from Dhs1,399. ennsimore.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

Nestled in luscious gardens and resting on one kilometre of private beach overlooking The Palm, this hotel is one of the dreamiest retreats for couples. The UAE resident rate includes 20 per cent off One&Only Spa treatments, as well as complimentary use of the fitness, tennis, and padel court facilities, perfect for an active stay. Make a long weekend of it and stay for two nights and you’ll also receive complimentary access on one of the days to Aquaventure Waterpark.

One & Only Royal Mirage, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 399 9999, oneandonlyresorts.com

Grosvenor House Retreat to a summer staycation in the charms of the Marina at Grosvenor House. Until September 30, the hotel is offering special rates for UAE residents, starting from Dhs699 per night. The package includes a half-board package, where you’ll get a complimentary breakfast at Sloane’s daily and dinner at selected outlets. Or if you’d rather, you can opt for a Dhs250 daily credit that can be used for food and beverage at the hotel’s many dining venues. Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, until Sept 30, rates from Dhs699. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, grosvenorhouse.com Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Book an overnight staycation at the iconic Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa where serene beaches and stunning sunsets await you. The beachfront hotel is offering UAE residents an exclusive deal until September 30, with a half board package starting at Dhs799 per night, inclusive of daily breakfast and dinner service at the resort’s popular all-day restaurant, Brasserie 2.0.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, until Sept 30, rates from Dhs799. Tel: (800) 0441 2604. marriott.com

Park Hyatt and Dubai Creek Golf Villas

Looking for a getaway to suit the whole family? You might want to consider a lavish summer by the banks of the Creekside Riviera at Dubai Creek Resort. Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf Villas offer eclectic dining experiences, spa treatments, beautiful lagoon beach rooms and more, making the location the ideal destination to make this summer one for the books. Running until September 30, UAE residents can avail 20 per cent off room rates as well as select restaurants and bars, save 10 per cent in Amara Spa and Rossano Ferretti Salon and enjoy special rates at Academy and for Golf Green Fees. Book before July 17 to avail.