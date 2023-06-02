The best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now
Because you deserve a break…
Staycations are a treasured pastime of UAE residents, and many hotels across the Emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. And while it’s nice to beat the heat, sometimes a summer staycation is all you need. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now.
Dubai
Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Enjoy some rest and relaxation without leaving the city with Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s family staycation package. You can save 25 per cent on a family-themed staycation when you escape for a minimum of three nights, and kids under 11 get to stay and dine for free. At the hotel, each morning you’ll wake to a daily breakfast, enjoy unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, late check-out for suite guests, and complimentary non-motorised water sports from 9pm to 10pm. Use the code SUMMER.
Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim 3, until Sept 30, rates from Dhs833. Tel: (800) 5863 4724. jumeirah.com
Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf
Across Jumeirah’s impressive portfolio of Madinat Jumeirah properties, you can save up to 30 per cent on stays as a UAE resident. The collection of beachfront hotels includes Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf. Offering more than 20 award-winning restaurants and bars with options catering to every palate, the staycation package comes with a daily breakfast, access to two kids clubs and unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, late check-out for suite guests, and complimentary non-motorised water sports from 9pm to 10pm. Select Exceptional Staycation on checkout.
Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, until Sept 30, rates from Dhs789. Tel: (0)4 366 8888. jumeirah.com.
Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
In need of a wellness retreat? Then head down to the luxurious Ottoman-inspired beachside resort Jumeirah Zabeel Saray for a relaxing summer staycation. The hotel offers two options for guests to choose from, where your staycation can include daily complimentary breakfast or upgrade to half board and you’ll get daily complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner. You can expect to save 20 to 45 per cent according to the package option you choose, regardless, kids dine free. The packages are inclusive of beach access, access to Sindbad’s Kids Club, preferential rates to Wild Wadi Waterpark, a Dhs100 gift voucher to redeem at Talise Ottoman Spa, late check-out, complimentary non-motorised water sports and 40 per cent off tours at Inside Burj Al Arab.
Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, until sept 30, rates from Dhs500 Tel: (0)4 453 0000. JumeirahZabeelSaray.com.
Voco Dubai The Palm
Relax on the shores of the picturesque Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach with a getaway to Voco Dubai The Palm. This summer, the beachfront hotel has a 30-hour staycation offer on weekdays from June 1 to August 31. Starting at Dhs450, the deal for two adults is inclusive of early check-in and late check-out, an overnight stay, access to the rooftop pool and hotel’s private beach, Dhs100 credit to redeem on food and drink, and a scrumptious European breakfast buffet at Maison Mathis. As part of the IHG dining deal, IHG One Rewards members can enjoy up to 30 per cent off at the restaurants too.
Voco Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah West Beach, June 1 to Aug 31, rates from Dhs450. Tel:(0) 4 249 5555, ihg.com
Côte d’Azur Monaco hotel
Located a 30-minute boat ride from mainland Dubai, the Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel is Dubai’s first adults-only, all-inclusive island getaway. Enjoy the Middle East’s largest swimming pool, a swim-up bar, poolside cinema and post-sunset, dance to the beats of the DJ late into the night – it’s the ultimate party vacation. It’s also home to the raining street, where guests can experience an ‘on-command’ rain shower. Staycation packages start from Dhs799, available until September 30.
Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel, Europe Islands, The World Islands, until Sept 30, from Dhs799. Tel: (0) 50 344 0356. thoe-hotels.com
Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City
Get 25 per cent off your family stay at Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City this summer when you check-in by August 30. In addition to complimentary breakfast at Zaytoun and dinner at Anise, parents can enjoy a relaxing treatment at Spa InterContinental with a voucher worth Dhs150, while the little ones can play at Planet Trekkers Kid’s Club. The offer is valid for two adults and two children.
Crowne Plaza, Dubai Festival City, until Aug 30 rates from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 701 2222. ihg.com.
Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is Dubai’s newest leisure gem on the shoreline of Palm West Beach. UAE residents can avail of a room for Dhs950 or a suite for Dhs1,955 on a half-board basis. You’ll enjoy breakfast and lunch at Levantera plus unlimited meals and snacks for kids. The little ones will also be able to have fun at the kids’ club, the indoor game room, shaded pool, and much more. Adults can join in n the fun too and enjoy the many hotel facilities offered including the spa, the bars, the swimming pool, fitness centre and more.
Marriot Resort, Palm West Beach Palm – Jumeirah Road, Palm Jumeirah, rates from Dhs950. Tel: (0) 4 666 1111. marriott.com
Fairmont The Palm
With breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, Fairmont The Palm makes for the perfect destination for those seeking a relaxing escape without leaving the city. UAE residents can enjoy rates from Dhs449 this summer when they check-in for a staycation, plus 25 per cent off dining at the hotel’s collection of restaurants, and a 2 for 1 on breakfast and dinner buffets. Use code UAE2023 to avail the offer before August 31.
Fairmont The Palm, Palm West Beach, until August 31, rates from Dhs449. Tel: (0)4 457 3388, fairmont.com/palm-dubai
Atlantis The Royal
Get packing for the staycation of dreams…This summer, UAE residents can get 20 per cent off on stays at the ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal. Whether it’s a mid-week break or a weekend escape, residents can get exclusive discounts on all rooms, suites, and signature penthouses for a minimum of two nights’ stay. A stay for three nights will win you Dhs200 credit to use at the resort’s in-house activities including dining, Awaken spa and wellness, and more. *A minimum of two nights stay is required to avail.
Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 20 per cent off on stays.Tel: (0)4 426 3000, atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal
Legoland
UAE Residents can enjoy special rates as well as early check-in and late check-out at Legoland Hotel. Perfect for little travellers, there’s an in-room treasure hunt included, and the whole family can enjoy a hearty buffet breakfast. Of course, no stay would be complete without a thrilling visit to the theme park and for guests staying at the hotel, you can get free access to either Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park.
Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, from Dhs965, is based on two adults and one child. Tel: (0)4 825 1650, legoland.com
Palazzo Versace Dubai
Enjoy a luxury escape to the haute fashion hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai, where wallet-friendly rates start from Dhs999 until September 30. Your stay will include a whole array of benefits for UAE residents. As part of the exclusive offer, guests can indulge in a buffet breakfast at Giardino, and get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage across the resort (excluding Q’s Bar and Lounge and brunch packages). Want some adventure? Guests can also choose from a selection of non-motorized water sports such as paddling or kayaking.
This summer, they’re also offering a spacation for wellness fanatics. Starting at Dhs 680, the deal includes a dead salt scrub, rainforest shower experience, and all-day pool access among others. This hydrating and relaxing getaway is an ultimate treat for yourself- or as a gift for someone special.
Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, until Sept 30, from Dhs999, spa package from Dhs680. Tel:(0) 4 556 8740, palazzoversace.ae
Raffles The Palm
This summer, escape to Raffles The Palm on the vibrant beaches of Palm Jumeirah and enjoy a special residents discount valid until May 22. Get away from the bustling city and enjoy 25 per cent off the best available rate when booking one of the rooms, suites, or villas. There is also a 25 per cent discount on in-room dining.
Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, offer valid until May 22. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 raffles.com
The Ritz-Carlton DIFC
Experience a luxurious stay in the heart of DIFC at The Ritz-Carlton with an exclusive UAE resident offer. UAE residents can take 30 per cent off on the best available rate, with half-board dining also included, with breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner available.
Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, 30 per cent off on the best rate available. Tel: (0)4 372 2222 ritzcarlton.com
Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah
GCC residents can enjoy a relaxing stay at the idyllic Kempinski Hotel Palm Jumeirah with 30 per cent off on the standard daily rate. The stay is inclusive of Brunello restaurant breakfast, complimentary access to the Titan Kids Club, and use of the Kempinski bikes to explore the hotel throughout the stay. Make sure you use the code GCC30 when booking.
Kempinski Hotel and Residences, Palm Jumeirah, offer available from May 1 to September 30. Use code “GCC30” for 30 per cent off. Tell: (0)4 444 2000 kempinski.com
Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates
Enjoy a staycation with 20 per cent off on the best flexible rate as well as 20 per cent off on the total bill while dining at one of the hotel restaurants. Guests will also be given access to the Executive Lounge.
Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha, offer valid until December 25, 2023. kempinski.com
Vida Creek Harbour
Modern and chic design, exquisite dining, stunning pool deck, enlivening entertainment, and sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, Vida Creek Harbour is a must-visit for those seeking a paradisiacal staycation this summer. Avail of 25 per cent off on all the hotel’s room options during the summer.
Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Marina, Tel: (0)4 428 8888. vidahotels.com
Five Palm Jumeirah
Extend the fun when you book in at the Five Palm Jumeirah. Pay for three nights and stay for four, or pay for six nights and stay for a whopping eight nights with this newest offer at this premier hotel. If you’re looking for a staycation that will keep you on your toes and buzzing all night long, then this is the one for you.
Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 455 9988 palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com
Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi
Bring the family along and check into a world of fun for everyone. Your stay will include breakfast and dinner at Mina’s Kitchen for two adults and two children, along with non-motorised water sports fun, and unlimited access to the kids club and Jungle Bay Waterpark. For the adults? There’s a complementary 45-minute blissful massage available per adult per stay. Use code YX1 when making your bookings.
Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, offer valid until October 13, use code “YX1”. marriott.com
SLS Dubai
At its core, the SLS Dubai focuses on glamour, luxury and relaxation and this summer is no different. Get ready for a blissful staycation inclusive of breakfast and a 60-minute massage or LED mask facial for two along with access to the pool, gym, and spa.
SLS Dubai, Business Bay, offer valid until September 30, from Dhs1,399. ennsimore.com
One&Only Royal Mirage
Nestled in luscious gardens and resting on one kilometre of private beach overlooking The Palm, this hotel is one of the dreamiest retreats for couples. The UAE resident rate includes 20 per cent off One&Only Spa treatments, as well as complimentary use of the fitness, tennis, and padel court facilities, perfect for an active stay. Make a long weekend of it and stay for two nights and you’ll also receive complimentary access on one of the days to Aquaventure Waterpark.
One & Only Royal Mirage, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 399 9999, oneandonlyresorts.com
Grosvenor House
Retreat to a summer staycation in the charms of the Marina at Grosvenor House. Until September 30, the hotel is offering special rates for UAE residents, starting from Dhs699 per night. The package includes a half-board package, where you’ll get a complimentary breakfast at Sloane’s daily and dinner at selected outlets. Or if you’d rather, you can opt for a Dhs250 daily credit that can be used for food and beverage at the hotel’s many dining venues.
Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, until Sept 30, rates from Dhs699. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, grosvenorhouse.com
Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa
Book an overnight staycation at the iconic Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa where serene beaches and stunning sunsets await you. The beachfront hotel is offering UAE residents an exclusive deal until September 30, with a half board package starting at Dhs799 per night, inclusive of daily breakfast and dinner service at the resort’s popular all-day restaurant, Brasserie 2.0.
Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, until Sept 30, rates from Dhs799. Tel: (800) 0441 2604. marriott.com
Park Hyatt and Dubai Creek Golf Villas
Looking for a getaway to suit the whole family? You might want to consider a lavish summer by the banks of the Creekside Riviera at Dubai Creek Resort. Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf Villas offer eclectic dining experiences, spa treatments, beautiful lagoon beach rooms and more, making the location the ideal destination to make this summer one for the books. Running until September 30, UAE residents can avail 20 per cent off room rates as well as select restaurants and bars, save 10 per cent in Amara Spa and Rossano Ferretti Salon and enjoy special rates at Academy and for Golf Green Fees. Book before July 17 to avail.
Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Gold Villas, Dubai Creek Resort, valid until September 30 rates from Dhs866. Tel: (0)4 602 1234. dubaicreekresort.com
JA The Resort
Home to three luxurious five-star properties – JA Lake View Hotel, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court – the resort is the ideal place to relax and unwind over the summer. With 40 per cent off stays and a daily food and beverage credit of Dhs200 to use at over 20 restaurants, this is a true staycation gem. It’s packed with adventure from teeing off at the golf course to thrilling rides on a banana boat, jet skiing, and more – there’s plenty of ways to have fun. Looking to relax? There are plenty of lush gardens, a bird aviary, an animal discovery zone and other unique features across the three properties. Have little ones? They go free for the summer.
JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, until September 30, rates from Dhs405, Tel: (0)4 814 5555 , jaresortshotels.com
JA Hatta Fort Hotel
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Dubai’s first and only mountain resort nestled in the picturesque Al Hajar Mountains. You will enjoy 40 per cent off on stays ,plus a daily food and beverage credit of up to Dhs100. Soak in the cool mountain views while hiking or biking, or try your hand at archery or go swimming refreshing drink in hand. Kids stay for free, and they can enjoy complimentary mini-golf and playground access.
JA Hotel Resort, Hatta Oman Road, until September 30, rates from Dhs372. Tel: (0)4 814 5500, jaresortshotels.com
Abu Dhabi
Tilal Liwa Resort
Whether you’re looking for a family escape or an all-inclusive getaway where you can put your wallet away, retreat to the desert at Tilal Liwa Hotel. From Dhs499, the family staycation allows two adults and two children to check-in and enjoy 20 per cent off dining and spa treatments. If you want to go all-in, the all inclusive getaway stars from Dhs799 for two adults, inclusive of breakfast, lunch, dinner and free-flowing house drinks.
Tilal Liwa Hotel, Liwa Desert, Abu Dhabi, until September 15, rates from Dhs499. Tel: (0)2 894 6111. danathotels.com
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
An icon of 17th-century Renaissance architecture in the Middle East, the prestigious The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi offers two amazing summer staycation packages for you to spend the summer season in grandeur. With the deluxe staycation, you’ll get an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room, early check-in at midday and late check-out at 12pm, breakfast for two at Giornotte, Saturday brunch with house beverages for two, and full access to the hotel facilities. The luxury staycation invites you to enjoy all of that, but instead of a deluxe room you’ll check-in to a grand two-bedroom villa room. You’ll need to use the promo code D60.
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, until September 30, rates from Dhs850. Tel: (0)2 818 8888. @ritzcarlton.com.
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara
This summer, get ready to escape the city and enjoy up to 30 per cent off on rooms, pool suites, and villas which are inclusive of daily breakfast. Get ready to traverse the dunes throughout summer from as little as Dhs1,195.
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, Al Mirayr, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 886 2088. anantara.com
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche
This gorgeous hotel is located right in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s bustling Corniche area and comes with entry to the brilliant West Bay leisure complex. Here, guests will be able to choose between chill and thrill with complimentary wild rides on the zip line, gratis access to Adventure Park, free passes for the wave pool, and an open invitation to do laps of the lazy river. Dining adventures include West Bay Lounge, Hemingway’s, Escape, Vertigo Lounge and Bar, La Terrazza, and Vienna Plaza.
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche all-inclusive from Dhs829. Tel: (0)2 681 1900, RadissonBluCornicheAllInclusive
Le Meridien Abu Dhabi
One of Abu Dhabi’s longest-serving staycation destinations, the five-star Le Méridien Abu Dhabi has recently undergone extensive cosmetic renovations, restoring it to regal glory and adding some stunning new bars and restaurants (including Mykonos, and a rejigged, revamped, and refreshed look Captain’s Arms, Latest Recipe, Al Finjan, Oasis Poolside Bar). You’ll find Le Méridien in the Tourist Club area with its picturesque stretch of beach, and convenient distance of the Abu Dhabi Mall. With its summer family beach staycation, you can avail of 50 per cent off on any additional guest rooms which include a complimentary daily breakfast buffet.
Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, offer valid until September 30. LeMeridienAllInclusive
Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort
Another much loved grand dame of the Abu Dhabi leisure scene, Sheraton Abu Dhabi has emerged from a glamourous glow-up, phoenix-like with brand new luxurious interiors and a commitment to dazzling its guests. You’ll still be able to find all the five-star resort’s hugely popular clutch of entertainment and dining hot spots including B-Lounge, The Tavern, the (swim-up) Pool Bar, Le Bistrot, Cloud Nine and Flavours Restaurant. Here, half-board stays start from Dhs585.
Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche Road. Tel: (0)2 677 3333,AllInclusiveSheratonAbuDabiCorniche
Rosewood Hotel
Rosewood Hotel’s ‘The Summer Beach Escape’ package starts at Dhs750, inclusive of complimentary entry to the luxurious Saadiyat Beach Club and a delicious breakfast every morning. Additionally, guests get an extra 20 per cent off dining across the hotel and the hotel spa. Just a walk away from the Galleria Mall on Al Maryah Island, you get a taste of the bustling city and a chance to indulge in the many amenities Rosewood has to offer.
Rosewood Hotel, Al Maryah Island, until September 30, rates from Dhs750. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Looking for an exciting getaway with family and friends? Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is offering up a four-bedroom private villa for a maximum of eight guests for a starting price of Dhs7,000. Your stay will include breakfast, a private dinner prepared by a personal chef in the comfort of the villa’s dining room, an exclusive sunset boat tour, and a private butler to cater to your every need. Want to make the most of it? You can get early check-in and check-out, use the private gym, pool and sauna. Apart from this, Fairmont is offering a summer family staycation package which includes a night’s accommodation at Dhs650 for two adults as well as a 50 per cent discount on a second room of the same price on the night of your stay for two children. Running until September 29, the offer is inclusive of a complimentary breakfast spread for the whole family, access to all hotel amenities and 25 per cent off across all restaurants & bars in the hotel (excluding in-room dining and Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill).
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, private villa from Dhs7,000, summer family staycation from Dhs650 with 50 per cent discount on second room. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. fairmont.com
Jumeirah At Saadiyat Island Resort
Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort’s summer staycation package is offering up to 40 per cent off rates for UAE residents this summer. When you book the exceptional staycation, you can pick between bed and breakfast or half board, and you’ll also get access to the resort’s private beach and a Dhs100 food and beverage credit.
Jumeirah Al Saadiyat Island Resort, Al Saadiyat Island, until Sept 30, rates from Dhs788, up to 40 per cent off. Tel: (0)2 811 4444. JumeirahAlSaadiyatIslandResort.com.
Ras Al Khaimah
Movenpick and Ula Ras Al Khaimah
Step away from it all and explore the chic Ula Ras Al Khaimah with a stay at the all-new Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island with this summer staycation package. Picture this: a room at the Movenpick Resort inclusive of breakfast, two sunbeds at Ula, and dinner for two with two cocktails at Ula – what more could you possibly need? The offer is available from May 16 to September 30 and will cost Dhs1,000.
Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island and Ula RAK, until September 30, rates from Dhs1,000. ularasalkhaimah.com
Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
This summer when you check into the Waldorf Astoria, get ready to enjoy a King Junior Suite with a sea view, for the price of a King Deluxe room. With plenty of family-friendly activities including a falcon show, yoga, and even movie nights it’s a no-brainer really…
Waldorf Astoria, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs1,195 hilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island
For a starting price of Dhs1,400, the ultra all-inclusive staycation in a beachfront room at this resort in Ras Al Khaimah comes with a lot of perks. It includes unlimited food and bites around the clock at 13 of the resort’s restaurants and bars, in-room dining (selected hours), a free minibar, and a free upgrade to the next room category. Additionally, you can enjoy 20 per cent off on spa treats and non-motorized watersports and 10 per cent off on motorized watersports. Children below 12 go free and you can enjoy a late checkout at 2pm.
DoubleTree By Hilton Resort, Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs1,400. Tel: (0)7 226 0666, hilton.com
BM Hotels & Resorts
In the UAE’s northernmost emirate, you’ll find Ras Al Khaimah, home to rocky mountains, sandy beaches, and the gorgeous properties of BM Hotels & Resorts. They have three hotels: BM Beach Hotel, BM Beach Resort and Longbeach Campground, where guests can expect family chalets, a sprawling private beach, and swimming pools, evening performances by the resident entertainers, and the all-dining restaurant and renovated bars. If you have a furry four-legged family member, bring them along as the resort is pet-friendly, and can stay in the Deluxe Chalet. For any stays now until September 30, you will enjoy up to 20 per cent discount during weekends and up to 30 per cent during weekdays.
BM Hotels & Resorts, Marjan Island, until Sept 30, rates from Dhs434. Tel: (600) 566 600, bmhotelsresorts.com
